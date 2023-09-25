Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (September 25)

Asian Games 2023 will resume today (September 25), with the Indian athletes aiming to add more medals to the tally. India won five medals on Day 1 - two in shooting and three in rowing. The Indian athletes have won three silver medals and two bronze medals so far.

India are currently seventh in the overall medal tally. This year, the Indian athletes have a target of winning 100 medals, and the start on Day 1 was quite decent. If India win their first gold medal on Day 2, they can move higher in the medal tally.

Rowing and shooting events will continue on Day 2 as well. The Indian shooters will participate in the 10m Air Rifle Men's event. The team competition will also be held in the same category. Similarly, the 25m Rapid Fire Men Qualification + Team events will take place today.

There will be multiple rowing events in Asian Games 2023 on September 25. The Indian men's eight team of rowing won a silver medal on Day 1. The Indian women's eight team of G Geetanjali, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani has also qualified for the Final A, which will take place at 8:50 am IST.

The men's four team of Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, and Punit Kumar will participate in the Men's Four final in rowing.

India's women's cricket team will play in the gold medal match against Sri Lanka. On that note, here is the complete list of probable players and sports, where India can win a medal today in Asian Games.

India likely to win their 1st gold medal of Asian Games 2023 today

Women's Cricket: India vs. Sri Lanka, Gold Medal Match - 11:30 am IST

Judo: Garima Choudhary (70kg medal event) - 7:30 am IST onwards

Rowing: Balraj Panwar (Men’s single sculls Final A) - 7:00 am IST

Rowing: Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh and Punit Kumar (Men coxless four Final A) - 7:40 am IST

Rowing: Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh, Jakar Khan and Sukhmeet Singh (Men’s quadruple sculls Final A) - 8:00 am IST

Rowing: G Geetanjali, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Ritu Kaudi, Sonali Swain, H Tendenthoi Devi, Varsha KB, Aswathi PB, and Mrunamayee Nilesh S (Women’s coxed eight) - 8:50 am IST

Shooting: Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Divyansh Singh Panwar (Men’s 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final) - 6:30 am IST

Shooting: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu and Adarsh Singh (Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 2 and individual final) - 6:30 am IST

Swimming: Maana Patel (Women’s 50m backstroke heats and final) - 7:30 am IST onwards

Swimming: Srihari Natraj (Men’s 50m backstroke heats and final) - 7:30 am IST onwards

It will be interesting to see how many medals India add to their Asian Games 2023 tally on September 25. Multiple athletes have a chance of winning a medal. All eyes will be on the Indian women's cricket team, who will start as the favorites to defeat Sri Lanka in the Asian Games 2023 gold medal match.