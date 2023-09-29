Asian Games 2023: Probable players to win medals for India today (September 29)

Day 6 of Asian Games 2023 will start on Friday, September 29. It will be an action-packed day for India as multiple athletes are in contention to secure medals at the continental meet today.

The men's tennis doubles pair of Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan will battle in the finals against Jason Jung and Yu-hsiou Hsu of Chinese Taipei. The winners will secure a gold medal, while the losing team will earn a silver medal.

India's tennis mixed doubles pair of Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale will also compete today. They will take on Chinese Taipei's Yu-hsiou Hsu and Chan Hao-ching in the semifinals. A defeat will result in a bronze medal, while a win can take them to the gold medal match.

Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu and HS Prannoy will be in action in the men's and women's badminton team events. A win for the team can assure India a medal.

Two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen can assure a medal for the nation in boxing if she wins against Nassar Hanan from Jordan in the quarterfinals of women's 50kg boxing event at Asian Games 2023.

Indian athletes can add multiple medals to India's Asian Games 2023 tally today

Fans will also have their attention on the athletics event. Here's a look at the full list of probable medal winners for India today at Asian Games 2023.

Tennis: Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni vs Jason Jung and Yu-hsiou Hsu, Gold medal match - 7:30 AM IST.

Tennis: Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale (IND) vs Chan Hao-ching and Yu-hsiou Hsu, Semifinals - 9:30 AM IST.

Swimming: Nina Venkatesh (Women’s 50m butterfly) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Srihari Nataraj and Advait Page (Women’s 200m backstroke) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Aryan Nehra and Kushagra Rawat (Men’s 400m freestyle) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Aneesh Gowda and Sajan Prakash (Men’s 200m butterfly) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Swimming: Men’s 4×100m medley relay - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Squash: Men’s team semi-finals, India vs. Malaysia - 1:30 PM IST onwards.

Squash: Women’s team semi-finals - India vs. TBA - 8:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Divya TS, Palak and Esha Singh (10m air pistol women’s) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Shooting: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale and Akhil Sheoran (Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions) - 6:30 AM IST onwards.

Track cycling: Niraj Kumar and Harshveer Singh Sekhon (Men’s madison) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Track cycling: David Beckham and Esow Alben (Men’s keirin) - 7:30 AM IST onwards.

Boxing: Nikhat Zareen vs Nassar Hanan (Women’s 50kg quarter-finals) - 4:45 PM IST.

Badminton: India vs Thailand, women's team quarterfinals - 6:30 AM IST.

Badminton: India vs Nepal, men's team quarterfinals - 2:30 PM IST.

Athletics: Sandeep Kumar and Vikash Singh (Men’s 20km race walk final) - 4:30 AM IST onwards.

Athletics: Priyanka Goswami (Women’s 20km race walk final) - 4:40 AM IST onwards.

Athletics: Tanya Chaudhary and Rachna Kumari (Women’s hammer throw final) - 4:40 PM IST onwards.

Athletics: Kiran Baliyan and Manpreet Kaur (Women’s shot put final) - 6:15 PM IST onwards.

It will be exciting to see how many medals India can add to their Asian Games 2023 tally today. The Asian Games 2023 action will resume in a few hours.