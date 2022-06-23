Athletes & sports federations take to Twitter to celebrate International Olympic Day

The International Olympic Day, also known as the World Olympic Day, is observed on June 23 every year. It is a celebration of sport, health, and of being together.
To highlight the importance of sports in our day-to-day lives, Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, presented the idea for the International Olympic Day in 1947.
The aim of this day is to support athletes and help the world become a better place through sports.
The International Olympic Day encourages people to participate more in sports regardless of gender, age, or social background.
The day is observed to motivate and encourage people to participate in the Olympic games and spread awareness about the various sporting events . It focuses on and highlights the three values of Olympics – Excellence, Respect, and Friendship – and guides people to imbibe these values in their everyday lives.
Multiple activities will be organised by the National and the International Olympic Committee. It is celebrated across 150 countries with great pomp and vigour. There will also be Olympic Day runs organized apart from other sporting events and competitions held in schools and other institutions to mark the event.
The first celebrations of Olympic Day were held in 1948.
Theme of Olympic Day
The Theme of the International Olympic Day 2022 is "Together, For a Peaceful World". The theme celebrates the power of sports to bring people together and to contribute to a world full of solidarity and peace.
In more recent times, the International Olympic Committee also supports refugee athletes through the IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.
Twitter reactions on International Olympic Day
Various athletes, lawmakers and sports federations took to social media to celebrate Olympic Day.
Here are some of the reactions:
