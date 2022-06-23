Athletes & sports federations take to Twitter to celebrate International Olympic Day

The International Olympic Day, also known as the World Olympic Day, is observed on June 23 every year. It is a celebration of sport, health, and of being together.

To highlight the importance of sports in our day-to-day lives, Doctor Gruss, a Czech IOC member, presented the idea for the International Olympic Day in 1947.

The aim of this day is to support athletes and help the world become a better place through sports.

The International Olympic Day encourages people to participate more in sports regardless of gender, age, or social background.

The day is observed to motivate and encourage people to participate in the Olympic games and spread awareness about the various sporting events . It focuses on and highlights the three values of Olympics – Excellence, Respect, and Friendship – and guides people to imbibe these values in their everyday lives.

Read: India at CWG 2022: Full list of Indian athletes who have qualified for Commonwealth Games 2022 (Updated)

Multiple activities will be organised by the National and the International Olympic Committee. It is celebrated across 150 countries with great pomp and vigour. There will also be Olympic Day runs organized apart from other sporting events and competitions held in schools and other institutions to mark the event.

The first celebrations of Olympic Day were held in 1948.

Theme of Olympic Day

The Theme of the International Olympic Day 2022 is "Together, For a Peaceful World". The theme celebrates the power of sports to bring people together and to contribute to a world full of solidarity and peace.

In more recent times, the International Olympic Committee also supports refugee athletes through the IOC Refugee Athlete Scholarship and the IOC Refugee Olympic Team.

Twitter reactions on International Olympic Day

Various athletes, lawmakers and sports federations took to social media to celebrate Olympic Day.

Here are some of the reactions:

Kiren Rijiju @KirenRijiju

This year's theme is 'Together, For a Peaceful World'. Let's build a better world, by bringing people together in peace, & spread the message of making sports an integral part of life



#MoveForPeace #Olympicday2022 I extend my greetings to everyone on #InternationalOlympicDay This year's theme is 'Together, For a Peaceful World'. Let's build a better world, by bringing people together in peace, & spread the message of making sports an integral part of life I extend my greetings to everyone on #InternationalOlympicDayThis year's theme is 'Together, For a Peaceful World'. Let's build a better world, by bringing people together in peace, & spread the message of making sports an integral part of life#MoveForPeace #Olympicday2022 https://t.co/Uu03QfiaW1

Naveen Patnaik @Naveen_Odisha On #InternationalOlympicDay , let's remember all the athletes who made the nation proud with their stellar achievements in Olympics. #Odisha is committed to build world-class sporting facilities and sports ecosystem to help athletes bring glory for the nation. On #InternationalOlympicDay, let's remember all the athletes who made the nation proud with their stellar achievements in Olympics. #Odisha is committed to build world-class sporting facilities and sports ecosystem to help athletes bring glory for the nation. https://t.co/1B2FSepKSu

Navneet Kaur @navneetkaur_25

#IndianOlympian #InternationalOlympicDay #IndianAthlete

#bharatkisherniya Sports plays a significant role in our lives & shapes us to become a better version of ourselves. Spread the importance of sports! A very Happy International Olympic Day! Sports plays a significant role in our lives & shapes us to become a better version of ourselves. Spread the importance of sports! A very Happy International Olympic Day! #IndianOlympian #InternationalOlympicDay #IndianAthlete#bharatkisherniya https://t.co/wsw6d27rUr

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran OLY @sathiyantt at the Olympic Games



Wishing you all a very happy International Olympic Day



Looking forward for Paris 2024



#sathiyantt #tabletennis #olympicday #paris2024 #sports #peace Truly was a very special and dream come true moment to representat the Olympic GamesWishing you all a very happy International Olympic DayLooking forward for Paris 2024 Truly was a very special and dream come true moment to represent 🇮🇳 at the Olympic Games 😍❤️Wishing you all a very happy International Olympic Day ✌️✌️Looking forward for Paris 2024 💪#sathiyantt #tabletennis #olympicday #paris2024🇫🇷 #sports #peace https://t.co/iRvONLik6m

Sharath Kamal OLY @sharathkamal1 🏓 The teachings and experiences from sport go way beyond the playing field. Greetings to everyone on #OlympicDay . Once an Olympian, always an Olympian! The teachings and experiences from sport go way beyond the playing field. Greetings to everyone on #OlympicDay. Once an Olympian, always an Olympian! 🇮🇳 🏓 https://t.co/ep3JRlwsII

Pramod Bhagat @PramodBhagat83

Tokyo 2021 Paralympic, winning the gold and seeing our national flag on the top and those goosebumps on hearing the national anthem it's the most pride feeling for an athlete. Keep chasing your Dreams!



#Paris #OlympicDay Happy International Olympic day.Tokyo 2021 Paralympic, winning the gold and seeing our national flag on the top and those goosebumps on hearing the national anthem it's the most pride feeling for an athlete. Keep chasing your Dreams! Happy International Olympic day.Tokyo 2021 Paralympic, winning the gold and seeing our national flag on the top and those goosebumps on hearing the national anthem it's the most pride feeling for an athlete. Keep chasing your Dreams!#Paris🎯 #OlympicDay https://t.co/WeVpIZlycW

Rani Rampal @imranirampal



Wishing everyone a very happy



#althletepride #olympicday #sportsmanship #olympicgames Let us all create a sense of sportsmanship in ourselves and actively promote the value of sports in our lives.Wishing everyone a very happy #internationalolympicday Let us all create a sense of sportsmanship in ourselves and actively promote the value of sports in our lives. Wishing everyone a very happy #internationalolympicday. #althletepride #olympicday #sportsmanship #olympicgames https://t.co/J83nXBc0Xm

Sukant Kadam @sukant9993

Happy International Olympic Day.

#DreamOfParis #OlympicDay #Paris2024 It’s dream for every athlete to play in the Olympics. On this International Olympic Day, Let us assemble all our energy and spirits to fulfill our dreams.Happy International Olympic Day. It’s dream for every athlete to play in the Olympics. On this International Olympic Day, Let us assemble all our energy and spirits to fulfill our dreams.Happy International Olympic Day.#DreamOfParis🗼 #OlympicDay #Paris2024 https://t.co/5L3DJwLMku

Navjot Kaur @imnavjotkaur01



#OlympicDay #indianathlete Olympics is the ultimate goal for all athletes. On this Olympics day, I will honour my journey as an athlete and strive harder to do my best for my country. Olympics is the ultimate goal for all athletes. On this Olympics day, I will honour my journey as an athlete and strive harder to do my best for my country. #OlympicDay #indianathlete https://t.co/mu6Eow4F6V

Mandeep Singh @mandeepsingh995 #IndianAthlete @iosindiaoff Olympics is the ultimate goal for all athletes. On this Olympics day, I will honour my journey as an athlete and strive harder to do my best for my country. #OlympicDay Olympics is the ultimate goal for all athletes. On this Olympics day, I will honour my journey as an athlete and strive harder to do my best for my country. #OlympicDay #IndianAthlete @iosindiaoff https://t.co/KmhlceZWsw

Also Read: Keerthana Swaminathan: The sports science and exercise psychologist behind paddlers

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far