"Best day in Olympics so far": India commends PV Sindhu, Atanu Das, Satish Kumar, and Hockey team for Day 6 heroics

India has had a very successful Day 6 campaign at the 2021 Olympics. PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and Atanu Das brought smiles to all the Indian faces in the morning as they put on a great show at their respective events.

The rowing and sailing teams also showed some real grit in competing against the world's best in their respective competitions. The Indian hockey team managed to win their third game in Pool A, which has secured their qualification from the group stages.

India at Olympics 2021: Indians shine on Day 6 of the Olympics

The day started off with PV Sindhu's stunning win over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt. To add to the jubilation, Atanu Das, in a span of 1 hour pulled off two big wins to make it to the 1/8 eliminator of archery. Indian shooter Manu Bhaker made a stunning comeback in the women's 25 M Pistol event, she finished 5th in the precision stage and will compete in the rapid event tomorrow.

India's rowing team finished 5th in their double sculls final B. The two Indians, Arjun Jatt and Arvind Singh, have had an exceptional journey and will definitely be back in contention for future international events. The Indian sailing team of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Kelapanda finished 7th in their 49er Race 6 of sailing. In the women's individual event, Nethra Kumanan could only manage a 31st and 32nd place finish in both her races.

Satish Kumar won his bout in the men's heavyweight category against Jamaica's Ricardo Brown. Kumar is just one win away from helping India bag another medal at the Olympics. India's Mary Kom will face Colombian Pugil in the second half of the day. Post that India's Sajan Prakash will be competing in the men's 100 meter butterfly event to finish India's successful (so far) Day 6 campaign at the Olympics.

Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri added more joy after he finished the day tied on 8th place. He will be all set to compete for more golfing action tomorrow.

Twitter reacts to India's successful Day 6 campaign

Fans have poured in with messages of appreciation and love for all the terrific performances displayed by the Indian contingent on Day 6 of the Olympics.

What a great morning for team India! @Pvsindhu1 in the quarters, hockey team through to quarters by beating Argentina who won 2016, Atanu Das beating a Korean at archery, Boxer Satish Kumar also through to QF.. we are looking good ! #Cheer4India #Olympics — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) July 29, 2021

#india at Olympics#still chances for double digit medals#IOA#good luck to sports ministry#Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/dyi7uoczCl — Amit Singh(Stay home,Stay safe!!) (@Amit8447585324) July 29, 2021

I think its best day for India Atanu Das defeated olympic gold medalist,Hockey team defeated today Argentina,P V sindhu went to quarter final,Satish kumar in quarter final.#Cheers4India pic.twitter.com/2pJUp8Gb8f — अंचित्य🇮🇳 (@The_Pinakee) July 29, 2021

Two stunning results ....Atanu Das knocks out the 2012 Olympic Champion in Archery. Manu Bhaker, trolled mercilessly a few days ago, shoots a brilliant 292 to be 5th at the halfway stage of the Women’s 25m Pistol — Digvijay Singh Deo (@DiggySinghDeo) July 29, 2021

Sindhu and Atanu were absolutely on point today for India. The Indian shuttler was at her devastating best as she made short work of her dangerous Danish opponent, Mia Blichfeldt. On the other side, Atanu held his nerves against 2012 London Games gold medalist Oh Jin Hyek in a thrilling shoot-off to book his place in the pre-quarterfinals for the 2021 Olympics.

To add to that joy, the Indian women's wrestling team has landed in Tokyo today and are set to start training tomorrow. Vinesh Phogat, also part of the team, had already reached the Games Village on Wednesday as she was traveling from Europe.

