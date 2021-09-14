Camavinga's perfect debut: What Real Madrid's Coach Ancelloti had to say about the match

Camavinga made the perfect start to his Real Madrid campaign with a goal on debut. The bright young talent from Rennes made his first appearance for Los Blancos in a La Liga fixture against Celta Vigo.

Madrid finally gave their fans something to cheer when they signed Eduardo Camavinga on deadline day of the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old French midfielder is someone who many experts believe to be a future star.

Camavinga’s debut

Camavinga marked his debut with a 5-2 win over Celta Vigo. The French midfielder replaced Hazard in the 66th minute and joined the force in attack. It only took Camavinga six minutes to make his presence known.

In the 72nd minute, a rebound from Modric’s attempt fell directly to alert Camavinga, who slots the ball into an empty net and extends Madrid’s goal tally to four for the night.

In the few minutes that Camavinga played, he scored one goal, had a passing percentage of 89.3, and even won 3 ground duels.

It’s no hidden fact that it was Camavinga’s dream to play for Real Madrid, and so to finally be able to score on his debut must have been a special and emotional moment for him.

Coach Ancelloti's views on the match

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelloti, while speaking at the post-match press conference, shared his thoughts and insights on the game. However, he didn’t address Camavinga’s performance in particular.

Ancelloti seemed delighted to be able to return to the Bernabeu. When asked about his return to the stadium, he said:

“It’s going to be the best stadium in the world. We were here two weeks ago and it seemed impossible that you could play here, but we’ve done that. The fans helped us a lot at the difficult parts of the match. The atmosphere in the Bernabéu was very good tonight.”

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga Santander

Although Ancelotti appeared satisfied with the Real Madrid attack, he surely believes that team’s defense was something that needs to be worked on. He added:

“I think we showed a lot of quality in attack with Karim [Benzema], Luka [Modrić], [Eden] Hazard and Vinícius. With Miguel Gutierrez too, who put a cross in for one of Karim’s goals. But the defensive organization wasn’t so clear. We made it difficult for ourselves with what happened at the start. We have to do better when we don’t have the ball.”

Real Madrid CF v RC Celta de Vigo - LaLiga Santander

It certainly takes a special talent to be able to stand out as a young player in France but that is something Camavinga has already shown.

Madrid and Ancelloti have surely found a gem of a player in Camavinga. All he requires is a bit of nurturing and he can surely become the next big thing at Real Madrid.

