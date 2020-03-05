"Cancellation, postponement of Tokyo Olympics 2020 not discussed at the key meeting", says IOC president Thomas Bach

What's the story?

The president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach said that the nightmare situation of cancelling or postponing the Tokyo Olympics 2020 was not discussed at an integral meeting on March 4th despite the massive outbreak of the coronavirus.

In case you didn't know

A lot of sporting events and qualifying tournaments have been affected due to the coronavirus. Some qualifying tournaments have been shifted at the last moment while some others have been postponed.

Around 3200 people have died with the deadly coronavirus and over 90,000 have been affected in 60 countries worldwide. The majority of the cases are in China, South Korea and Italy.

Owing to the coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India issued an advisory to the NSFs telling them to exercise caution while planning and conducting foreign tournaments. Albeit, Bach said that the word cancellation or postponement wasn't discussed in the meeting.

The heart of the matter

Thomas Bach insisted to not add any flames to the speculation of cancellation or postponement of the Tokyo Olympics. He also talked about a group which examines all the questions which may arise. Bach said -

"I will not add fuel to the flames of speculation. Our statement from yesterday is very clear - we are fully committed to the success of Tokyo Games".

"We have this joint working group which holds regular meetings. We examine every question which may arise but we do not speculate on possible future developments"

What's next?

Despite the outbreak of the coronavirus, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is confident of conducting the Tokyo Olympic Games as per schedule. The games are scheduled from July 24 to August 9.