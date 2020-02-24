Commonwealth Games 2022: CGF confirms Shooting and Archery Championships will be conducted in India

Representative Image

What's the story?

In the latest developments, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has approved India's proposal to stage the Archery and Shooting Championships.

The background

In January 2020, India sent a proposal to the CGF to host the shooting and archery events in India. It had been reported that India was ready to pay £20m to host the events.

The heart of the matter

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had earlier threatened to boycott the 2022 CWG altogether after it was declared that Shooting would be excluded from the quadrangular event in Birmingham. Chief of National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Raninder Singh, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Batra drafted a proposal and sent to CGF to host the shooting and archery events in India.

Speaking on the development, CGF President, Dame Louise Martin stated (as per ITV):

"I am delighted that we have approved India’s ambitious proposal to host a Commonwealth Archery and Shooting Championships in Chandigarh during 2022. Commonwealth archery and shooting athletes now have an unprecedented opportunity to compete in an elite event that will showcase the very best of Commonwealth Sport and add value to the Commonwealth Sports Movement."

What's next?

Now that the proposal has been approved by the UK CGF, the shooting and archery events will take place in Chandigarh in January 2022, six months prior to the official 2022 Games that are scheduled (tentatively) between 27 July and 7 August 2022.