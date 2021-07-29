Data company that said India will win 18 Olympic medals says the country has heavily underperformed

India won its first medal at the 2021 Olympics on the first day itself. Mirabai Chanu made the entire country proud by winning a silver medal in the 49kg weightlifting category.

It was a historic moment for the country as India won their first ever first day medal in an Olympic edition, courtesy of Mirabai's excellence. For the entire country, it seemed her win has set into motion a long line of medals to come from Tokyo - 18 to be exact, according to Gracenote Olympics.

However, since that triumph by Mirabai Chanu, several Indian athletes have failed to perform up to their potential. Many medal prospects have gone crashing out of their respective events.

The failure of the shooting contingent, backed by the ousting of several players in badminton, table tennis and archery, has deflated the joyous feeling in the country.

Given the form of some of the athletes prior to the Summer Games, many would have predicted that the 2021 Olympics would be India's most successful campaign in the mega event.

Data company Gracenote Olympics also predicted a successful campaign for India and said that the nation will bag as many as 18 medals in Tokyo this year. After a string of disappointing results, it is increasingly unlikely now that India will reach anywhere near that number. One social media user called out the company's predictions and here's how it went on Twitter after that.

People slam data company for making unattainable medal tally for India

The user called out Gracenote Olympics (the data company that makes predictions and analysis for sporting events) for their 18 medal count estimation from India's Summer Games campaign.

Their prediction of India winning is more likely to go wrong than not right now. When one of the users called out the company, Gracenote slammed the blame on the Indians for not living up to their expectations.

They pointed out that India has severely underperformed in the Olympics so far, with many medal probables crashing out early in the tournament. Hence according to them, it is more of a bad performance case than a wrong prediction situation.

The company also predicted USA to finish with the most medals at the Olympics. That prediction may turn out to be right as the Americans are putting on a great show in Tokyo at the moment. Team USA are currently leading the medal tally with 32 podium finishes already in the bag.

Twitter reactions to the data company's prediction

Indian fans were not happy with Gracenote's erroneous prediction for India and many had their say on this estimation made by Grace Note.

Hey @GracenoteLive @GracenoteGold India is still at 1 silver medal, where are those other 18 medals you predicted? — Utkarsh Sinha (@_utkarshsinha) July 28, 2021

India's competitors have underperformed in comparison to the results they had recorded in the events we use for this.



Same thing happened in 2016. — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) July 28, 2021

We are very happy with the model. There are always improvements to be made of course. — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) July 28, 2021

So the weightage of shooting in your model was higher, when the prospects fathered, the result faltered. I am not trying to demean your team, I am sure they are the best brains; however the idea of predicting outcomes based on high variable nature doesn’t make sense. — Utkarsh Sinha (@_utkarshsinha) July 28, 2021

🥇🥈🥉 - Our final #VirtualMedalTable before #Tokyo2020



🇺🇸Team USA to top the medal table for the 7th successive time



Russian Olympic Committee, 🇨🇳China & 🇯🇵Japan to complete top-4



Lack of Chinese participation since 2019 means data may underrate themhttps://t.co/Hp5STQgovq — Gracenote Olympic (@GracenoteGold) July 20, 2021

What do you think will be India's medal tally at the end of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics?

