Floyd Mayweather claims he didn't train before his fight against Conor McGregor; hints at rematch in 2020

Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Conor McGregor

The first time it happened, many people were skeptical of the fight but it still broke records for pay-per-view numbers and generated unprecedented revenue and now, both men willing, we might see a rematch of the crossover money fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather.

While the possibility of the fight looked highly improbable the first time itself, people would have bet their money on the fact that there would definitely not be a rematch of the 2017 clash not just due to the manner in which Mayweather dominated the Irish MMA fighter during the fight, but the fact that it's a fight that that doesn't necessarily need to happen.

UFC president Dana White recently confirmed that the promotion will be working in tandem with Mayweather for a massive event sometime in 2020 and there is a possibility of the rematch taking place sometime in the near future.

Mayweather himself acknowledged the possibility of a rematch, although he did not do that without taking a dig at his former opponent McGregor. Speaking on REVOLT TV, the undefeated boxer said that he didn't train before the fight against McGregor so that the possibility of the rematch, which is financially beneficial, doesn't fizzle out.

"You know, actually, when I was getting ready for McGregor, for Conor McGregor I didn’t really train. So for the Conor McGregor fight, I ain’t really train. All I did was just push-ups and sit-ups. Boxed a few times, hit the bag a few times. Sometimes I wouldn’t go to the gym for a week."

"I took it serious, but as I said before I wanted to have some fun in the fight. And I wanted to entertain the people. So you know, just lead with that style that I had. It was entertaining, it was fun, so people enjoyed it. So you have to give people a show, so I gave people a show. If I wanted to go out and f**k him up and blaze him right out the gate, I coulda did that. But you know, my thing is if I would have did that, there probably wouldn’t be a part two."

Mayweather faced little difficulty in the bout against McGregor where he tired him out during the first few rounds before finally knocking out the Irishman in the 10th round of the 12 round fight.