"Games have lost meaning" - Tokyo Olympics 2021 committee member condemns IOC

Former Olympic medallist Kaori Yamaguchi on Friday lambasted the Tokyo Olympics 2021 organizers for failing to consider the general public's plea to cancel the global event amidst the pandemic.

Yamaguchi, famously known for winning the All-Japan Judo Championships from 1978-1987, said in her article for Kyodo News that the IOC (International Olympic Committee) has failed to respect the Japan public's clamouring with regards to cancelling the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

"The International Olympic Committee (IOC) appeared to think it could steamroll over the wishes of the Japanese public, who, opinion polls show, overwhelmingly want the games cancelled or postponed."

Notably, the Tokyo Olympics was slated to be held last year in July-August, but with the coronavirus pandemic raging across the globe, the Games were deffered to 2021.

Over the last few months, the IOC's clear stand of wanting to go ahead with the Tokyo Olympics this year from July 23 have been met with vociferous calls to call off the games until the pandemic situation comes under control.

Yamaguchi further stressed how the country has now been pushed into a corner, while adding that the time to announce the cancellation of Tokyo Olympics 2021 is probably well in the past.

"The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important. I believe we have already missed the opportunity to cancel. We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not."

"What will these Olympics be for and for whom? The Games have already lost meaning and are being held just for the sake of them," she further wrote.

"Please feel safe and reasurred coming to Japan" - Tokyo Olympics 2021 chief Seiko Hashimoto

Within the last 24 hours, Tokyo Olympics 2021 chief Seiko Hashimoto said that the 'Tokyo Olympics is 100% on', while going the extra mile to reassure qualified athletes of the country's readiness to host the global event.

While Japan's coronavirus outbreak is a tad better when compared to the situation in India, Tokyo has been working under emergency measures. Adding to this is the fact that only close to 3% of the country's population has been vaccinated so far, further questioning the health concerns surrounding the feasibility of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

Edited by Prasen Moudgal