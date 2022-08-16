Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Preview, prediction, TV channel and live streaming details - Match 6, 16th August

Gujarat Giants and Odisha Juggernauts, the two teams who won their first matches by pretty good margins, will face each other in the the Ultimate Kho Kho league on August 16. The match will be pretty exciting as both the teams have shown great form in the Ultimate Kho Kho league. We expect this to be a close encounter between the teams.

The Giants, who crushed Mumbai Khiladis in the season opener with a massive win of 44-69, will be high on confidence. The captain, Ranjan Shetty, said after the first match that their team initially had some difficulty adjusting in the first match, but then they were able to quickly pick up the format and had an easy win. They are expected to continue their form in their second game as well.

The Juggernauts also won their match, albeit not by a margin as significant as their opponents, but eight points is not a small gap. They will be looking to improve their gameplay and strategy after the game. The captains, Milind Dilip Chavarekar and Dipesh Vijay More, will be happy with the team’s performance today, but at the same time, they will also have to prepare for the battle that awaits ahead.

Gujarat looks like a strong team and the Odisha side will have to put in extra work if they want to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts Kho Kho 2022 Match Details

Match: Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts, Match 6, Ultimate Kho Kho League 2022

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 8.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune

Who will win today’s Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 match?

There’s no denying the fact that Gujarat won their first match by more than three times the margin by which the Juggernauts won their fixture. But it was a different match, and this will be a different one.

This time, both the teams have experienced match situations and have played under the new rules, so the margin of error is less. Having said that, the Giants still have the upper hand and are more likely to win the match.

Gujarat Giants vs Odisha Juggernauts match prediction: Giants to win Match 6 of UKK 2022

When and Where to Watch Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 in India?

Viewers can watch the match live on Sony Ten 1 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi and Marathi, and Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu. The matches will also be live streamed on the Sony LIV app and website.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win this encounter? Gujarat Giants Odisha Juggernauts 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit