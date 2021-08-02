India at Olympics 2021 (Day 11, 3rd August) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

India have two medals so far in the Olympics 2021, with Mirabai Chanu and PV Sindhu bagging a silver and bronze, respectively. Another one is confirmed as boxer Lovlina Borgohain is in the semifinals of 69kg.

As we enter Day 11 of the competition, all eyes will be on the Indian men's hockey team as they are just one win away from assuring a medal for their nation. A win in the semi-final fixture against Belgium will see them compete in the Gold Medal match.

If they lose the upcoming fixture, they would stand a chance to clinch a bronze medal for the country.

In track and field, Tajinderpal Singh Toor and Annu Rani will also be in action on the 11th day of Olympics 2021. Tajinderpal and Annu will need to put their best foot forward on Tuesday to make it to the finals of their respective events.

Meanwhile, wrestler Sonam Malik will face Bolortuya Khurelkhuu in her opening bout.

With that said, here is the schedule for Day 11 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 11, 3rd August): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Athletics

Women's Javelin Throw Qualification (Group A) - Annu Rani, 5:50 AM

Men's Shot Put Qualification (Group A) - Tajinderpal Singh Toor, 3:45 PM

Hockey

Men's Semi-Finals - India vs Belgium, 7:00 AM

Wrestling

Women's Freestyle 62kg 1/8 Finals - Bolortuya Khurelkhuu (Mongolia) vs Sonam Malik (India), 9:12 AM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 11, 3rd August): Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the rights and will telecast the events across four different languages. The languages are English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. One can also catch live action on Doordarshan.

