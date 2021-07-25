India at Olympics 2021 (Day 3, 26th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

After completing two days, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to enter its third day. India have one medal to their name courtesy of Mirabai Chanu, who clinched silver in the women's weightlifting event.

On Monday, Indian athletes will compete in ten sports - shooting, sailing, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, archery, tennis, boxing, hockey and swimming.

Here's a look at India's Olympics 2021 schedule for Monday:

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 3, 26th July): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Shooting

Skeet Men's Qualification Day 2 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh, 6:30 AM

Skeet Men's Final - Subject to qualification, 12:20 PM

Archery

Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Kazakhstan, 6 AM

Men's Team Quarterfinals - Subject to qualification

Badminton

Badminton

Men's Doubles Group Stage - Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, 9:10 AM

Boxing

Men's Middleweight Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar vs Tuoheta Erbieke, 3:06 PM

Fencing

Women's Individual Sabre (Table of 64) - C. A. Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi, 5:30 AM

Hockey

Women's Pool A - India vs Germany, 5:45 PM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 3 - Nethra Kumanan

Women's Laser Radial Race 4 - Nethra Kumanan

Men's Laser Radial Race 3 - Vishnu Saravanan

Men's Laser Radial Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan

Swimming

Men's 200m Butterfly - Sajan Prakash, 3:50 PM

Table Tennis

Table Tennis

Men's Singles Round 2 - Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolónia, 6:30 AM

Women's Singles Round 2 - Fu Yu vs Sutirtha Mukherjee, 8:30 AM

Women's Singles Round 3 - Sofia Polcanova vs Manika Batra, 12:00 PM

Tennis

Men's Singles Round 2 - Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev, 7:30 AM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 3, 26th July): Live-Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the Olympics 2021 hosting rights and will telecast the matches. Fans can catch Indian players in action on the SonyLIV website and app.

Edited by SANJAY K K