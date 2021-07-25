India at Olympics 2021 (Day 3, 26th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

After completing two days, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 is all set to enter its third day. India have one medal to their name courtesy of Mirabai Chanu, who clinched silver in the women's weightlifting event.
On Monday, Indian athletes will compete in ten sports - shooting, sailing, taekwondo, badminton, table tennis, archery, tennis, boxing, hockey and swimming.
Here's a look at India's Olympics 2021 schedule for Monday:
India at Olympics 2021 (Day 3, 26th July): Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)
Shooting
Skeet Men's Qualification Day 2 - Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh, 6:30 AM
Skeet Men's Final - Subject to qualification, 12:20 PM
Archery
Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Kazakhstan, 6 AM
Men's Team Quarterfinals - Subject to qualification
Badminton
Men's Doubles Group Stage - Chirag Shetty & Satwiksairaj Rankireddy vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo, 9:10 AM
Boxing
Men's Middleweight Round of 32 - Ashish Kumar vs Tuoheta Erbieke, 3:06 PM
Fencing
Women's Individual Sabre (Table of 64) - C. A. Bhavani Devi vs Nadia Ben Azizi, 5:30 AM
Hockey
Women's Pool A - India vs Germany, 5:45 PM
Sailing
Women's Laser Radial Race 3 - Nethra Kumanan
Women's Laser Radial Race 4 - Nethra Kumanan
Men's Laser Radial Race 3 - Vishnu Saravanan
Men's Laser Radial Race 4 - Vishnu Saravanan
Swimming
Men's 200m Butterfly - Sajan Prakash, 3:50 PM
Table Tennis
Men's Singles Round 2 - Sharath Kamal Achanta vs Tiago Apolónia, 6:30 AM
Women's Singles Round 2 - Fu Yu vs Sutirtha Mukherjee, 8:30 AM
Women's Singles Round 3 - Sofia Polcanova vs Manika Batra, 12:00 PM
Tennis
Men's Singles Round 2 - Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev, 7:30 AM
India at Olympics 2021 (Day 3, 26th July): Live-Streaming Details
Sony Sports Network has acquired the Olympics 2021 hosting rights and will telecast the matches. Fans can catch Indian players in action on the SonyLIV website and app.
