India at Olympics 2021 (Day 6, 29th July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

Indian athletes will compete in nine sports on Day 6 of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

India added a medal to their tally on the opening day of the mega quadrennial event. There are several knockout events tomorrow, and Indian athletes will hope to clinch a medal.

PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Manu Bhaker, Rahi Sarnobat and the Indian men's hockey teams are the stars to watch on Thursday.

With that said, let's quickly run you through the schedule.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 6, 29th July): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Archery - Olympics: Day 3

Archery

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations - Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng, 7:31 AM

Badminton

Women's singles Round of 16 - PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt, 6:15 AM

Boxing

Men's Super Heavyweight Round of 16 - Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown, 8:48 AM

Women's flyweight Round of 16 - Ingrit Valencia vs Mary Kom, 3:36 PM

Golf

Men's Individual - Anirban Lahiri & Udayan Mane, 4:00 AM

Hockey

Men's pool A - India vs Argentina, 6:00 AM

Rowing

Men's lightweight double sculls Finals - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh, 5:20 AM

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 7 & 8 - Nethra Kumanan, 8:45 AM

Men's Laser Race 7 & 8 - Vishnu Saravanan, 8:35 AM

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 5 & 6 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM onwards

Shooting

Women's 25m pistol qualification - Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat, 5:30 AM

Swimming

Men's 100m butterfly Heat 2 - Sajan Prakash, 4:16 PM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 6, 29th July): Live Streaming Details

Sony Sports Network has acquired the hosting rights and will telecast the matches played at the Olympics 2021. Fans can catch Indian players in action via the SonyLIV website & app too.

