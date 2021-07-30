India at Olympics 2021 (Day 8, 31st July) schedule: When and where to watch Team India, timings in IST and live streaming details

India's grueling Olympic schedule will continue on Day 8 with athletes taking part in a total of nine events. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu and Atanu Das as they are at a touching distance from winning an Olympic medal.

Alongside them, World No. 1 in men's flyweight category Amit Panghal will begin his Olympic campaign on Day 8. The Indian women's hockey team will try their best to keep their slim quarter-final chances alive by winning their final group stage match.

So, what are India's events on Day 8 of the Tokyo Olympics? Let's find out.

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 8, 30th July): Schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

Equestrian

Eventing Dressage Day 2 - Session 3 - Fouaad Mirza, 5:00 AM

Athletics

Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group A, Seema Punia, 6:00 AM

Women's Discus Throw Qualification - Group B, Kamalpreet Kaur, 7:25 AM

Men's Long Jump Qualification - M Sreeshankar, 3:40 PM

Archery

Atanu Das will be in action on Day 8 of Olympics 2021

Men's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - Atanu Das vs Takaharu Furukawa, 7:18 AM

Men's Individual Quarter-finals (Subject to Qualification) - 12 noon

Men's Individual Semi-finals (Subject to Qualification) - 12:30 PM

Men's Individual Bronze Medal match (Subject to Qualification) - 1:00 PM

Men's Individual Gold Medal match (Subject to Qualification) - 1:15 PM

Boxing

Men's Lightweight Preliminaries Round of 16 - Amit Panghal vs YH Rivas Martinez, 7:30 AM

Women's Middleweight Quarterfinal 4 - Pooja Rani vs Li Qian, 3:36 PM

Shooting

50m Rifle three Positions Women's Qualification - Tejaswini Sawant, Anjum Moudgil, 8:30 AM

50m Rifle three Positions Women's Finals (Subject to Qualification), 12:30 PM

Sailing

49er Men's Race 10, 11, and 12 - Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar, 8:35 AM onwards

Hockey

Indian Women's Hockey Team vs South Africa Women's Hockey Team, 8:45 AM

Badminton

Women's Singles Semi-final - PV Sindhu vs Tai Tzu-Ying, 3:20 PM

India at Olympics 2021 (Day 8, 31st July): Live Streaming Details

The main events will be telecast on Sony Sports Network alongside Doordarshan. Live streams will be available on the SonyLiv app.

Fans can follow Sportskeeda's live blog of 50m Rifle 3 Position Women's Qualification as it will not be shown on TV. Only the finals will be broadcast live.

