India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 1, 24th July) predictions: Who can win medals? Events and favourites

The Indian athletes will compete in 15 competitions across 10 events at the Olympics on Saturday. The events that will take place on Day 1 of the Olympics 2021 are archery, hockey, tennis, table tennis, shooting, badminton, boxing, judo, and weightlifting.

With several Indian stars competing on Saturday, fans can expect the Indians to bag a few medals on the opening day of the Tokyo Olympics 2021.

India at the Olympics 2021 (Day 1, 24th July): Events

Here is the list of the events that will take place on Day 1 of Olympics 2021.

Archery

Mixed Team - Pravin Jadhav & Deepika Kumari, 6:00 AM

Badminton

Men’s Doubles Group Stage - Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin, 8:50 AM

Men’s Singles Group Stage - Sai Praneeth vs Zilberman Misha, 9:30 AM

Boxing

Men's Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32 - Vikas Krishnan, 3:54 PM

Hockey

Men's Hockey - India vs New Zealand, 6:30 AM

Women's Hockey - India Women vs the Netherlands, 5:15 PM

Judo

Women 48 kg Elimination Round of 32 - Shushila Likmabam vs Éva Csernoviczki

Table Tennis

Women’s Singles - Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee, 5:30 AM onwards

Mixed Doubles Round of 16 - Sharath Kamal & Manika Batra, 7:45 AM onwards

Shooting

10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification - Apurvi Chandela & Elavenil Valarivan, 5 AM onwards

10m Air Rifle Women's Final, 7:15 AM onwards

10m Air Rifle Men's Qualifications - Abhishek Verma & Saurabh Chaudhary, 9:30 AM onwards

10m Air Rifle Men's Final, 12:00 PM onwards

Weightlifting

Mirabai Chanu will compete in Tokyo Olympics 2021

Women’s 49kg Medal Round - Mirabai Chanu, 10:20 AM

Tennis

Men's singles - Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin (UZB) - 9:00 AM approx

India at Olympics 2021 today (Day 1, 24th July) predictions: Who can win medals?

Pravin Jadhav & Deepika Kumari might progress to the next round but are very likely to win a medal in the Archery Mixed Team event.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty are drawn against a tough opponent and will face a stiff challenge in their Men’s Doubles Group Stage upcoming fixture. Meanwhile, Sai Praneeth will face Zilberman Misha in the Men's Singles Group Stage fixture. The 28-year-old will progress to the next round of the competition and will give his opponents a run for their money.

Boxing - Olympics: Day 7

Vikas Krishnan will compete in the Men's Welter (63-69kg) Round of 32. Vikas is expected to move to the Round of 16 but the chances of winning a medal for India are less.

The Indian Men's Hockey team will face the New Zealand side and will easily defeat the Black Sticks. The Women's side will lock horns with the Dutch Women are the best side. Therefore, the Indian Women's Hockey Team will lose their opener by a big margin.

Shushila Likmabam is unlikely to progress to the next round of the Judo event. Indian paddlers face tough opponents in their upcoming matches and thus have a very slight chance of getting through the rounds.

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has a strong chance of clinching a medal for her county and is thus a player to watch out for. Shooting is an event where Indian athletes can bag a handful of events at the Olympics 2021.

