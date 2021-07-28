India Olympics schedule today (28th July): Indian hockey team, PV Sindhu, archery and more

India is all set to begin its Day 5 campaign at Olympics 2021. After winning a medal on the first day, the Indians are yet to register another finish on the podium.

But Day 5 looks promising as several big names are set to compete in their respective sports. Today's events will see P.V. Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar.

In the team events, the Women's Hockey team are in action against Great Britain. Also in rowing, Arjun Jatt and Arvind Singh will be all set to compete in the double sculls semi-final

India at Olympics: Schedule for all the Indian events on [July 28] in IST

Hockey

Pool A

India vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM IST

Badminton

Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouv - 2:30 PM IST

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi- 7:30 AM IST

Archery

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations: Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin - 7:31 AM

Men's individual 1/32 eliminations: Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov- 12:30 PM IST

Women's Individual 1/32 eliminations: Deepika Kumari vs Karma - 2:14 PM IST

Rowing

Men's lightweight double sculls semi-finals - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 8:00 AM IST

Sailing

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 2 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar- 8:35 AM IST

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 3 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar- 9:30 AM IST

Men's Skiff 49 er Race 4 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar- 10:25 AM IST

Boxing

Women's middleweight round of 16: Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib- 2:33 PM

Olympics 2021: Streaming details for events on July 28

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

