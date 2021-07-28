India Olympics schedule today (28th July): Indian hockey team, PV Sindhu, archery and more

India is all set to begin its Day 5 campaign at Olympics 2021. After winning a medal on the first day, the Indians are yet to register another finish on the podium.
But Day 5 looks promising as several big names are set to compete in their respective sports. Today's events will see P.V. Sindhu, Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav, Ganapathy Kelapanda and Varun Thakkar.
In the team events, the Women's Hockey team are in action against Great Britain. Also in rowing, Arjun Jatt and Arvind Singh will be all set to compete in the double sculls semi-final
India at Olympics: Schedule for all the Indian events on [July 28] in IST
Hockey
Pool A
India vs Great Britain - 6:30 AM IST
Badminton
Men's Singles: Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouv - 2:30 PM IST
Women's Singles: PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi- 7:30 AM IST
Archery
Men's individual 1/32 eliminations: Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin - 7:31 AM
Men's individual 1/32 eliminations: Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov- 12:30 PM IST
Women's Individual 1/32 eliminations: Deepika Kumari vs Karma - 2:14 PM IST
Rowing
Men's lightweight double sculls semi-finals - Arun Lal Jat/Arvind Singh - 8:00 AM IST
Sailing
Men's Skiff 49 er Race 2 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar- 8:35 AM IST
Men's Skiff 49 er Race 3 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar- 9:30 AM IST
Men's Skiff 49 er Race 4 - Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar- 10:25 AM IST
Boxing
Women's middleweight round of 16: Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib- 2:33 PM
Olympics 2021: Streaming details for events on July 28
Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.
