India Olympics schedule today [July 29]: Indian hockey team, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and more

India will be competing in several events on Day 6 of the 2021 Olympics. There are several important elimination matches that the Indian contingent will be part of. Indian fans will be able to watch their teams in action in sports such as archery, badminton, sailing, swimming and shooting.

Stars like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Atanu Das, Manu Bhaker, Sajan Prakash, Rani Sarnobat, Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will all be set to compete on Day 6 to advance into the crucial stages of their respective events.

India's Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy, Vishnu Sarvanan and Nethra Kumanan will all be in action at the sailing events. Arjun Jatt and Arvind Singh will be competing in the Men's Double Sculls Final B.

The Indian men's hockey team will also be facing Argentina in the Pool A fixture. After a topsy turvy start to the 2021 Olympics, the men's hockey team will look to build on their win against Spain when they take on Argentina today.

After the exit of the rest of the Indian badminton contingent, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu. The Rio Games silver medalist will be in action against Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match today.

Veteran boxer Mary Kom is also set to take part in her round of 16 match against Ingrit Valencia. Both Sindhu and Kom are expected to win their matches and progress to the next round.

India at Olympics: Schedule for all the Indian events on July 29

ARCHERY

Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations-7:31 AM IST

Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng

BADMINTON

Women’s Singles Round of 16- 6:15 AM IST

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt

BOXING

Men’s +91kg Round of 16 - 8:48 AM IST

Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown

Women’s 51kg Round of 16 - 3:36 PM IST

Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia

GOLF

Men’s Round 1- 5.22 AM IST

Anirban Lahiri

Men’s Round 1- 7.39 AM IST

Udayan Mane

HOCKEY

Men’s Team Pool A- 06:00 AM IST

India vs Argentina

SHOOTING

Women’s 25m - Qualification - 05:30 AM IST

Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker

SAILING

49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 - 08:35 AM IST

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar

Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 - 08:35 AM IST

Vishnu Saravanan

Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 - 08:45 AM IST

Nethra Kumanan

SWIMMING

Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 - 04:16 PM IST

Sajan Prakash

Rowing

Men’s Double Sculls Final B - 05:20 AM IST

Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat

Olympics 2021: Streaming details for events on July 29

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

