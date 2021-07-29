India Olympics schedule today [July 29]: Indian hockey team, PV Sindhu, Manu Bhaker and more

India will be competing in several events on Day 6 of the 2021 Olympics. There are several important elimination matches that the Indian contingent will be part of. Indian fans will be able to watch their teams in action in sports such as archery, badminton, sailing, swimming and shooting.
Stars like PV Sindhu, Mary Kom, Atanu Das, Manu Bhaker, Sajan Prakash, Rani Sarnobat, Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will all be set to compete on Day 6 to advance into the crucial stages of their respective events.
India's Varun Thakkar, KC Ganapathy, Vishnu Sarvanan and Nethra Kumanan will all be in action at the sailing events. Arjun Jatt and Arvind Singh will be competing in the Men's Double Sculls Final B.
The Indian men's hockey team will also be facing Argentina in the Pool A fixture. After a topsy turvy start to the 2021 Olympics, the men's hockey team will look to build on their win against Spain when they take on Argentina today.
After the exit of the rest of the Indian badminton contingent, all eyes will be on PV Sindhu. The Rio Games silver medalist will be in action against Mia Blichfeldt in the Round of 16 match today.
Veteran boxer Mary Kom is also set to take part in her round of 16 match against Ingrit Valencia. Both Sindhu and Kom are expected to win their matches and progress to the next round.
India at Olympics: Schedule for all the Indian events on July 29
ARCHERY
Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations-7:31 AM IST
Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng
BADMINTON
Women’s Singles Round of 16- 6:15 AM IST
PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt
BOXING
Men’s +91kg Round of 16 - 8:48 AM IST
Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown
Women’s 51kg Round of 16 - 3:36 PM IST
Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia
GOLF
Men’s Round 1- 5.22 AM IST
Anirban Lahiri
Men’s Round 1- 7.39 AM IST
Udayan Mane
HOCKEY
Men’s Team Pool A- 06:00 AM IST
India vs Argentina
SHOOTING
Women’s 25m - Qualification - 05:30 AM IST
Rani Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker
SAILING
49er Men’s Race 05 and 06 - 08:35 AM IST
KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar
Men’s Laser Race 07 and 08 - 08:35 AM IST
Vishnu Saravanan
Women’s Laser Radial Race 07 and 08 - 08:45 AM IST
Nethra Kumanan
SWIMMING
Men’s 100m Butterfly Heat 2 - 04:16 PM IST
Sajan Prakash
Rowing
Men’s Double Sculls Final B - 05:20 AM IST
Arvind Singh and Arun Lal Jat
Olympics 2021: Streaming details for events on July 29
Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.
