India's 255-member contingent set to shine at Special Olympics World Summer Games

A challenging 255-member delegation from India will proudly represent the nation at the upcoming Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany, all set to take place from June 17-25.

This admirable contingent comprises 198 athletes who will picture their skills in 16 diverse disciplines, accompanied by dedicated unified partners and supported by 57 experienced coaches.

The Special Olympics World Games stand as the premier global sports event, stressing inclusivity for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Berlin will notice the participation of a remarkable assemblage of 700 athletes and unified partners, hailing from 190 countries, competing across 26 different disciplines.

Before their departure on June 12, the Indian athletes will undergo an intensive preparatory camp at the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium from June 7 to 11.

Farewell ceremony for Special Olympics contingent with distinguished guests

Moreover, Bharat's tournament will produce an exceptional farewell ceremony at the illustrious Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Thursday (June 8).

Esteemed dignitaries, including Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani, Indian Olympic Association chief PT Usha, renowned cricketer Yuvraj Singh, and famed singer Sonu Nigam, among other notable personalities, will grace the event with their presence.

Leading social activist and Special Olympics Bharat chairperson Mallika Nadda voiced her positiveness about India's performance in Berlin, stating:

"The competition part comes later, firstly it is all about participation. I expect over 150 medals from our athletes in the Special Olympics World Summer Games."

Nadda, who is also the wife of BJP president JP Nadda, emphasized the importance of supporting special athletes and assisting them integrate into mainstream society. She said:

"They want dignity of life and sports help them get that. I urge everyone to help them in their endeavor. I also request state governments to recognize their hard work and efforts by honoring them with cash awards and jobs for their achievements."

Nadda hailed the sports ministry's initiative to reward special athletes with cash awards of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh, and Rs 2 lakh respectively for winning gold, silver, and bronze medals in international events sequentially.

