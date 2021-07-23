India's medal chances at Tokyo Olympics today (24th July): Predictions, preview, schedule

The Tokyo Olympics are now underway and what a start we've had! The Indian athletes will continue to participate in their respective events in the hope of bringing home a medal for their country. The day will be a jam-packed one for Indian viewers, with athletes from the country in action across multiple sports.

We take a look at all the major sportspersons from India who will be in contention to secure a medal and whether they'll be able to go all the way or not.

Preview of India's medal chances at Tokyo Olympics

Archery

Mixed Team event - India's coveted pair of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be in action at the Tokyo Olympics in the mixed team event. They will start in the qualifying round and hope to make it to the final rounds.

Judo

Women's 48kg - The lone Indian carrying the flag in Judo, Sushila Devi, will kickstart her Tokyo Olympics campaign in the 48kg category with a round of 32 clash against Hungary's Eva Csernoviczki. All matches will be contested today. Sarita will participate further if she wins the round of 32 fight.

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle - Shooting is India's best bet to claim medals at this year's Tokyo Olympics. Indian shooters Elavenil Velarivan and experienced Apurvi Chandela will get India's shooting tournament started in this rifle event.

Men's 10m air pistol - In this Tokyo Olympics event, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary will take to the shooting range as they try to win medals for India.

Saurabh Chaudhary will be a favorite to win a medal in the 10m air pistol event

Weightlifting

Women's 49kg - Mirabai Chanu will be looking to banish the ghosts of a poor outing at the 2016 Rio Olympics and secure a medal for India in weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics. She will be the second Indian after Karnam Malleshwari to win a weightlifting medal for India.

Prediction

Archery - The Indian pair has won two medals this year at Archery World Cups Stage 1 and 3. However, the competition did not have teams from South Korea who are arguably the world-beaters in the sport. Moreover, India's record at the past two Olympics has not been very impressive. If Atanu and Deepika are to hunt for the medal, they will have to bring in all their experience to perform and deliver under pressure. With teams from Mexico, the Netherlands and France in the hunt, India will have to fight hard to secure a place on the podium at the Tokyo Olympics.

Judo - Sushila Devi might not be a medal contender in her category, but a spirited performance from her could certainly be a positive to take forward. A strong finish at the Tokyo Olympics will be a big boost for her in preparing for future competitions.

Shooting - Considering the way the Indian shooters have performed in the recent past, it seems unlikely that Abhinav Bindra will remain the only individual gold medalist for India after the Tokyo Olympics.

In the women's 10m air rifle event, India fields a mix of youth and experience. Chandela has been around for quite a while, while Velarivan has seen a meteoric rise. India can expect a medal out of this event. Two would be a cherry on top.

In the men's 10m air pistol, everyone's eyes will be on the 20-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary. He has been on a medal winning spree for the last two years and should win a medal for India if he can shake off the nervous jitters of competing at the world's biggest sporting spectacle. Abhishek Verma too has an outside chance to secure a medal for India at the Tokyo Olympics.

Weightlifting - Mirabai Chanu is a favorite, and that has never been in question. The only thing that remains to be seen is what color of medal she can secure. Her Chinese counterpart, Jiang Huihua, has had an upper-hand in previous competitions. If Chanu can improve her 'snatch' lift and go over the 90kg mark, she could well go all the way.

Schedule

Archery

Mixed Team event - Qualification begins at 6AM IST.

Judo

Women's 48kg - Round of 32 fight scheduled at 7:28AM IST

Shooting

Women's 10m air rifle - Qualification begins at 5AM IST, Final at 7:15AM IST

Men's 10m air pistol - Qualification begins at 9AM IST, Final at 12PM IST

Weightlifting

Women's 48kg - Group A begins at 10:20AM IST

Edited by Nikhil Vinod