India schedule for today [July 30]: When are the Indian hockey teams, Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu and more in action?

India is going to have a busy campaign on Day 8 at Olympics 2021. There are a few matches that could help India advance into the medal rounds of the events. Today marks the first day of athletics and India will have the ace sprinters such as Dutee Chand, Avinash Sable, M Jabbir and the mixed relay team take the track to compete for a finish on the podium.
Both hockey teams will be playing group games today. The Indian men's team have looked great so far. They sit second in the table and will be facing hosts Japan in their final group game. The women's team will be hoping to salvage a win against their Irish opponents.
India at Olympics: Schedule for all the Indian events for July 30
Shooting
Women's 25m pistol qualification (Rapid)-5:30 AM IST
Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat
Archery
Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - 6:00 AM IST
Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova
Golf
Men's Individual Round 2 - 4:00 AM IST
Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri
Athletics
Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 (Heat 2) - 6:17 AM IST
Avinash Sable
Men's 400m hurdles Round 1 (Heat 5) - 8:27 AM IST
Madari Pillyalil Jabir
Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 (Heat 2) - 4:42 PM IST
Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Antony & Sarthak Bhambri
Boxing
Women's Lightweight Round of 16 - 8:18 AM IST
Sudaporn Seesondee vs Simranjit Kaur
Women's welterweight quarter-finals - 8:48 AM IST
Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin
Badminton
Women's singles quarter-finals - 1:15 PM IST
PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi
Equestrian
Individual Eventing Dressage Session 1 - 5:00 AM IST
Fouaad Mirza
Individual Eventing Dressage Session 2 - 2:00 PM IST
Hockey
Women's Pool A - 8:15 AM IST
Ireland vs India
Men's Pool A - 3:00 PM IST
Japan vs India
Sailing
Women's Laser Radial Race 9 & 10 - 8:35 AM IST onwards.
Nethra Kumanan
Men's Laser Race 9 & 10 - 11:05 AM IST onwards.
Vishnu Saravanan
Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 & 9 - 8:35 AM IST onwards.
Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar
Streaming details for all the Indian events on July 30
Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.
