India schedule for today [July 30]: When are the Indian hockey teams, Deepika Kumari, PV Sindhu and more in action?

India is going to have a busy campaign on Day 8 at Olympics 2021. There are a few matches that could help India advance into the medal rounds of the events. Today marks the first day of athletics and India will have the ace sprinters such as Dutee Chand, Avinash Sable, M Jabbir and the mixed relay team take the track to compete for a finish on the podium.

Both hockey teams will be playing group games today. The Indian men's team have looked great so far. They sit second in the table and will be facing hosts Japan in their final group game. The women's team will be hoping to salvage a win against their Irish opponents.

India at Olympics: Schedule for all the Indian events for July 30

Shooting

Women's 25m pistol qualification (Rapid)-5:30 AM IST

Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat

Archery

Women's Individual 1/8 Eliminations - 6:00 AM IST

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova

Golf

Men's Individual Round 2 - 4:00 AM IST

Udayan Mane and Anirban Lahiri

Athletics

Men's 3000m steeplechase Round 1 (Heat 2) - 6:17 AM IST

Avinash Sable

Men's 400m hurdles Round 1 (Heat 5) - 8:27 AM IST

Madari Pillyalil Jabir

Mixed 4x400m relay Round 1 (Heat 2) - 4:42 PM IST

Revathi Veeramani, Subha Venkatesan, Alex Antony & Sarthak Bhambri

Boxing

Women's Lightweight Round of 16 - 8:18 AM IST

Sudaporn Seesondee vs Simranjit Kaur

Women's welterweight quarter-finals - 8:48 AM IST

Lovlina Borgohain vs Chen Nien-chin

Badminton

Women's singles quarter-finals - 1:15 PM IST

PV Sindhu vs Akane Yamaguchi

Equestrian

Individual Eventing Dressage Session 1 - 5:00 AM IST

Fouaad Mirza

Individual Eventing Dressage Session 2 - 2:00 PM IST

Hockey

Women's Pool A - 8:15 AM IST

Ireland vs India

Men's Pool A - 3:00 PM IST

Japan vs India

Sailing

Women's Laser Radial Race 9 & 10 - 8:35 AM IST onwards.

Nethra Kumanan

Men's Laser Race 9 & 10 - 11:05 AM IST onwards.

Vishnu Saravanan

Men's Skiff 49er Race 7, 8 & 9 - 8:35 AM IST onwards.

Ganapathy Kelapanda & Varun Thakkar

Streaming details for all the Indian events on July 30

Sony Sports Network has the official broadcasting rights for the Olympics in India. The games will be telecasted on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Six. Streaming for the events will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Doordarshan will also broadcast all the Indian events at Olympics 2021.

