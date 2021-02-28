Indian boxer Deepak Kumar clinches silver at Strandja Memorial

Indian boxer Deepak Kumar's sensational run at Europe's oldest and most prestigious tournament ended with a split defeat in the final of the 72nd Strandja Memorial Boxing tournament, being held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Deepak Kumar was comepeting in the flyweight category (52 kg) of the event and reached the final on the back of impressive wins over well-established boxers. Deepak was up against Bulgaria's Daniel Asenov, a 2-time European Champions gold-medallist in the final of the Strandja Memorial and it was a tight contest. The bout was finally decided in a split verdict in favour of local boxer Asenov, thus ending Deepak's fairytale journey in the competition.

Punching above his weight? Not at all

Deepak Kumar had sent shockwaves in the boxing world after defeating Shakhobidin Zoirov in the semi-finals of the Strandja Memorial. Shakhobidin Zoirov of Uzbekistan is the reigning Olympic as well as the World Champion in the 52kg category. He clinched the World Championship in 2019 after defeating Indian ace Amit Panghal in the final.

Having recorded a sensational 4-1 win against an opponent he was supposed to lose to, Deepak Kumar has inspired hopes of an Olympic medal in future. But is Deepak's success at the Strandja Memorial such a big surprise?

Not, really, if one has followed his rise closely. It was only through belief in himself that Deepak managed to win the Asian silver medal, and managed to return strongly to the Strandja Memorial this year, after losing in the first round the last time. Despite losing the final, Deepak remains upbeat on future prospects:

"It is disappointing that I could not win the gold but these last few days have been nothing short of a dream come true. I was determined to make a mark in this tournament especially when I got an opportunity to play against a Champion opponent like Shakhobidin Zoirov in the semis. I am very happy that I could come out a winner. Though a lot of work still needs to be done and I will be focusing on it along with my coaches as I go return to India".

One more Bronze for India at the Strandja Memorial

Indian boxer Naveen Boora was the other winner for India as he won the bronze medal in the Strandja Memorial in what was his first ever international tournament for India. 9 Indian boxers have already qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, and many spots remain up for qualification before the beginning of the tournament. The performances of Indian boxers in the amateur boxing circuits have given rise to hopes of medals in the sport in the Tokyo Olympics.