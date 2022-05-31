Keep, sell, loan - Chelsea goalkeepers and defenders

As of May 30th, Chelsea are a fully functioning football club again, which means that they have no sanctions imposed and are allowed to buy and sell players. In his last press conference of the season, Thomas Tuchel stated that the club are going to go through a rebuild this summer.

With the season over, let's look at which players from the current squad deserve to stay or leave. These players may be living legends at the club or young talents, but a change in mentality is needed. First under the microscope are the goalkeepers and defenders.

Chelsea goalkeepers

#Edouard Mendy

Edouard Mendy - Goalkeeper

Edouard Mendy spent his second season at the club this past year. Mendy made 49 appearances for the club, conceding 40 goals and keeping 23 clean sheets. Last season, he made 44 appearances conceding 29 goals and keeping 25 clean sheets.

A slight drop-off in basic statistics but in keeping with the team's general form, Mendy will remain the first choice going forward. KEEP.

#Kepa Arizzabalaga

Kepa Arizzabalaga - Goalkeeper

Kepa Arizzabalaga started the season well and won Chelsea the Super Cup, making saves in the penalty shootout and the Carabao Cup. He has made 15 appearances across all competitions, conceding 10 goals and keeping eight clean sheets.

Kepa was bought to be the first-choice goalkeeper, and it has not gone his way. It is a World Cup year, and he will want to play regularly, especially with increased competition for Spain's starting goalkeeper spot.

The club paid £72 million for Kepa, and the club are not going to get that amount back. He could be sold in a cut-price deal, or he could be sent on loan with an obligation to buy. Regardless, he deserves to play regularly and is too expensive as a backup option. SELL.

#Marcus Bettinelli

Marcus Bettinelli, as the third-choice keeper, made one appearance for Chelsea this past season. Third-choice goalkeepers don't play often if the first two are fit and are there for safety. He is a professional and seems content in the role.

He will likely remain at the club and could even challenge as a second-choice keeper. KEEP.

Chelsea defenders

#Reece James

Reece James - Right-back

Reece James was a pivotal figure for Chelsea this past season, even though he missed several months due to injury. He made 35 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing ten assists as a left wing-back. James has been earmarked for a new contract, and he will definitely be a crucial figure for the club.

Real Madrid are reported to be interested in the Englishman, as per ESPN, but the Blues will have to do everything to keep him. KEEP.

#Cesar Azpilicueta

Cesar Azpilicueta - Right-back

Cesar Azpilicueta played more games than expected for Chelsea this past season. The 32-year-old made 47 appearances for the club during a season that has been riddled with injuries in defense. He is the captain, and with the club going into a new era, it would be ideal to keep him for the final year of his contract.

It's up to him to decide if he wants to leave, and the club won't block him. Although he has reportedly agreed contract terms with Barcelona (as per Football Espana), Chelsea should try their best to keep hold of their skipper. KEEP.

#Trevoh Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah - Centre-back

Trevoh Chalobah, after numerous loans away from the club, had a breakout season under Tuchel. He made 31 appearances across the back three and even provided four goals. The 22-year-old has been an able deputy.

Chalobah is still rough around the ages but is young and still learning. He has proven his worth to the team and Tuchel and will be staying. KEEP.

#Thiago Silva

Thiago Silva - Centre-back

Thiago Silva will be entering his third season as a Chelsea player in August. At the mature age of 37, he wasn't expected to make 48 appearances for the club, but he had to, given the circumstances. Silva is a legend of the game and extends his contract on a yearly basis.

He might play fewer games next season, but there is no doubt that he is crucial to the team and still offers a lot on the pitch. KEEP.

#Malang Sarr

Malang Sarr - Centre-back

Malang Sarr made 21 appearances for the club and was a decent rotation option in the first half of the season. His performances during the final few weeks of the season did not inspire confidence and made no case for him to stay at the club.

Sarr cost the club no money in transfer fees, and a loan would be ideal if Chelsea get sufficient replacements. LOAN.

#Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso - Left-back

Marcos Alonso has been at Chelsea since 2016 and has won almost everything with the club bar the Carabao Cup. There is no doubt he is lethal in the final third, but the team needs more from the wing-back position. There is a lack of agility, and Chelsea have had to settle with him when Ben Chilwell isn't available. It has been a great journey, but it is time the club sold him.

Marcos Alonso is reportedly close to agreeing terms with Barcelona, and the Blues need not hold him back. SELL.

#Ben Chilwell

Ben Chilwell - Left-back

Ben Chilwell's season was cut short when he suffered an injury against Juventus earlier in the season. Chilwell has worked his way back to fitness and made a substitute appearance in the final game against Watford. Cruciate ligament injuries can be tricky, and while Chilwell is key for Chelsea, he will be gradually eased into a starting role after his injury.

There is no doubt he should stay at the club. KEEP.

The defense at Chelsea is due for the most turnovers this season given that Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen have left the club already. Tuchel confirmed their exit as quoted in the Independent. There are players that clearly aren't of the quality needed to challenge over a 38-game season. Football is going to go nonstop over the next 12 months and Tuchel needs players who can seamlessly fit in with the club's ambitions.

