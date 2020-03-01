Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 10 Medal Tally roundup (1st March)
The action from the final day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 got over in Bhubaneswar as the marquee university-level competition came to a conclusion crowning the winner of the inaugural edition. Panjab University claimed the top honours winning the championship as they trounced Savitribai Phule Pune University from Maharashtra on the final day of the competition.
Both Panjab University and Savitribai Phule Pune University finished with a tally of 17 Gold medals each but Panjab finished above as a result of their higher number of silver medals (Panjab University - 19 Silver medals, Savitribai Phule Pune University - 11 Silver medals).
The first ever edition of the competition has seen the top athletes congregate in Bhubaneshwar from a total of about 176 universities from all around India. The youngsters were given a platform to put their talents on display and come out on top in a wide range of sporting events with an approximate strength of 4,000 students battling it out for glory at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
The final day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed a large number of the sporting events featuring medal matches in competitions all through the day like Kabaddi, Football, Boxing, Table Tennis and Athletics at a range of venues around the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneswar. The football competition saw the Women's competition come to an end after a fortnight of exciting action on the football ground.
The Kabaddi competition also drew an end with action for both the Men and Women as the gold medal matches took place today at the Multi Purpose Hall Campus 13 at the KIIT University Campus. Athletics events at the Kalinga Stadium saw a large variety of events being scheduled through the day as a lot of gold medals were up for grabs on the track and field.
Medal winners in Kabaddi at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Competition
Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
Silver - Kurukshetra University, Haryana
Bronze - Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya
Bronze - Kurukshetra University (Haryana)
Women's Competition
Gold - Himachal Pradesh University, Himachal Pradesh
Silver - Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak
Bronze - Mangalore University (Karnataka)
Bronze - Shivaji University (Maharashtra)
The finale action in the Men's and Women's competition in the Kabaddi event saw Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar claim the gold for men whereas Himachal Pradesh University did the same in the Women's event.
Medal winners in Boxing at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Events
46 - 49 kg Class
Gold - Gurwinder Singh
Silver - Harwinder Singh
Bronze - Heli Tana Tara
Bronze - Amarjeet Sharma
49 - 52 kg Class
Gold - Lalit
Silver - Yogesh
Bronze - Jitendra Kumar
Bronze - Ajay Kumar
52 - 57 kg Class
Gold - Shashikant Yadav
Silver - Rajpinder Singh
Bronze - P. Appala Raju
Bronze - Akshay
57 - 60 kg Class
Gold - Sunil Chauhan
Silver - Vijay Kumar
Bronze - Jitender Thakur
Bronze - Vishal Mehlawat
60 - 63 kg Class
Gold - Ashutosh Bhagat
Silver - Sachin
Bronze - Sahil
Bronze - Deepak Singh
63 - 69 kg Class
Gold - Pawan Kumar
Silver - Yashpal
Bronze - Aakash Gautam
Bronze - Sagar
69 - 75 kg Class
Gold - Kunal
Silver - Ayaan Parihar
Bronze - Mohit Khatana
Bronze - Gourav
75 - 81 kg Class
Gold - Saksham
Silver - Sumit
Bronze - Manvendra Singh
Bronze - Anshul Kataria
81 - 91 kg Class
Gold - Sawan Gill
Silver - Anik Verma
Bronze - Nishant
Bronze - Abhishek Sharma
91+ kg Class
Gold - Sagar
Silver - Suryaveer Sehrawat
Bronze - Neeraj
Bronze - Jaipal Singh
The final day of action in the Boxing competition sees the medal bouts being held through the day for the Men across a wide range of weight categories.
Medal winners in Football at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Women's Football:
Gold - Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu
Silver - Madurai Kamraj University, Tamil Nadu
Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar
The Women's competition in the football competition comes to an end with the Women from Annamalai University getting better of their fellow state counterparts from Madurai Kamraj University in the gold medal clash.
Medal winners in Athletics at the Khelo India University Games 2020
Men's Events
3000 metres Steeplechase
Gold - Atul Poonia (Maharaja Ganga Singh University)
Silver - Sumit Gorai (Panjab University)
Bronze - Prince Raj (LNIPE)
5000 metres
Gold - Narendra Pratap Singh (Mangalore University)
Silver - Adesh (Mangalore University)
Bronze - Kisan Tadvi (Savitribai Phule Pune University)
Triple Jump
Gold - Arun AB (MG University)
Silver - P Kapil Anand (Rajiv Gandhi University)
Bronze - Vaisakh A (University of Kerala)
Decathlon
Gold - Krishna Kumar (Mangalore University)
Silver - Vikas Kumar (Periyar University)
Bronze - Mohit Saini (MD University, Rohtak)
High Jump
Gold - Adarsh Ram (University of Madra)
Silver - Alan Jose (University of Kerala)
Bronze - Aromal T (Mangalore University)
200 metres
Gold - Rahul Kumar (University of Madras)
Silver - A Vignesh (University of Mumbai)
Bronze - S Karthikeyan (Mangalore University)
4 x 100 metres Relay
Gold - MG University
Silver - Lovely Professional University
Bronze - University of Kerala
Women's Events
200 metres
Gold - Dutee Chand (KIIT University, Bhubaneswar)
Silver - Kirti Vijay Bhoite (University of Mumbai)
Bronze - Deepali Mahapatra (Utkal University)
3000 metres Steeplechase
Gold - Komal Chandra (Savitribai Phule Pune University)
Silver - Maheshwari Golla (Palamuru University)
Bronze - Shaili Dhama (Punjabi University)
5000 metres
Gold - Jyoti (Panjab University)
Silver - Komal Chandra (Savitribai Phule Pune University)
Bronze - Sonika (MD University, Rohtak)
Heptathlon
Gold - Sonu Kumari (Lovely Professional University)
Silver - Sarmistha Halder (University of Calcutta)
Bronze - Akshatha (Karnataka State Law University)
Hammer Throw
Gold - Varsha (Mangalore University)
Silver - Kulvinder Kaur (MG University)
Bronze - Sneha Jadhav (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)
4 x 100 metres Relay
Gold - MG University
Silver - Panjab University
Bronze - Anna University
The fourth day of action at the Athletics track continued with a lot of events conducted through the day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
With the final piece of action from Day 10 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.
