Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 10 Medal Tally roundup (1st March)

Panjab University became the inaugural champions of the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the final day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 got over in Bhubaneswar as the marquee university-level competition came to a conclusion crowning the winner of the inaugural edition. Panjab University claimed the top honours winning the championship as they trounced Savitribai Phule Pune University from Maharashtra on the final day of the competition.

Both Panjab University and Savitribai Phule Pune University finished with a tally of 17 Gold medals each but Panjab finished above as a result of their higher number of silver medals (Panjab University - 19 Silver medals, Savitribai Phule Pune University - 11 Silver medals).

The first ever edition of the competition has seen the top athletes congregate in Bhubaneshwar from a total of about 176 universities from all around India. The youngsters were given a platform to put their talents on display and come out on top in a wide range of sporting events with an approximate strength of 4,000 students battling it out for glory at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The final day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed a large number of the sporting events featuring medal matches in competitions all through the day like Kabaddi, Football, Boxing, Table Tennis and Athletics at a range of venues around the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneswar. The football competition saw the Women's competition come to an end after a fortnight of exciting action on the football ground.

The Kabaddi competition also drew an end with action for both the Men and Women as the gold medal matches took place today at the Multi Purpose Hall Campus 13 at the KIIT University Campus. Athletics events at the Kalinga Stadium saw a large variety of events being scheduled through the day as a lot of gold medals were up for grabs on the track and field.

Medal winners in Kabaddi at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Competition

Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

Silver - Kurukshetra University, Haryana

Bronze - Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya

Women's Competition

Gold - Himachal Pradesh University, Himachal Pradesh

Silver - Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak

Bronze - Mangalore University (Karnataka)

Bronze - Shivaji University (Maharashtra)

The finale action in the Men's and Women's competition in the Kabaddi event saw Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar claim the gold for men whereas Himachal Pradesh University did the same in the Women's event.

Medal winners in Boxing at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Events

46 - 49 kg Class

Gold - Gurwinder Singh

Silver - Harwinder Singh

Bronze - Heli Tana Tara

Bronze - Amarjeet Sharma

49 - 52 kg Class

Gold - Lalit

Silver - Yogesh

Bronze - Jitendra Kumar

Bronze - Ajay Kumar

52 - 57 kg Class

Gold - Shashikant Yadav

Silver - Rajpinder Singh

Bronze - P. Appala Raju

Bronze - Akshay

57 - 60 kg Class

Gold - Sunil Chauhan

Silver - Vijay Kumar

Bronze - Jitender Thakur

Bronze - Vishal Mehlawat

60 - 63 kg Class

Gold - Ashutosh Bhagat

Silver - Sachin

Bronze - Sahil

Bronze - Deepak Singh

63 - 69 kg Class

Gold - Pawan Kumar

Silver - Yashpal

Bronze - Aakash Gautam

Bronze - Sagar

69 - 75 kg Class

Gold - Kunal

Silver - Ayaan Parihar

Bronze - Mohit Khatana

Bronze - Gourav

75 - 81 kg Class

Gold - Saksham

Silver - Sumit

Bronze - Manvendra Singh

Bronze - Anshul Kataria

81 - 91 kg Class

Gold - Sawan Gill

Silver - Anik Verma

Bronze - Nishant

Bronze - Abhishek Sharma

91+ kg Class

Gold - Sagar

Silver - Suryaveer Sehrawat

Bronze - Neeraj

Bronze - Jaipal Singh

The final day of action in the Boxing competition sees the medal bouts being held through the day for the Men across a wide range of weight categories.

Medal winners in Football at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's Football:

Gold - Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu

Silver - Madurai Kamraj University, Tamil Nadu

Bronze - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

The Women's competition in the football competition comes to an end with the Women from Annamalai University getting better of their fellow state counterparts from Madurai Kamraj University in the gold medal clash.

Medal winners in Athletics at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Events

3000 metres Steeplechase

Gold - Atul Poonia (Maharaja Ganga Singh University)

Silver - Sumit Gorai (Panjab University)

Bronze - Prince Raj (LNIPE)

5000 metres

Gold - Narendra Pratap Singh (Mangalore University)

Silver - Adesh (Mangalore University)

Bronze - Kisan Tadvi (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Triple Jump

Gold - Arun AB (MG University)

Silver - P Kapil Anand (Rajiv Gandhi University)

Bronze - Vaisakh A (University of Kerala)

Decathlon

Gold - Krishna Kumar (Mangalore University)

Silver - Vikas Kumar (Periyar University)

Bronze - Mohit Saini (MD University, Rohtak)

High Jump

Gold - Adarsh Ram (University of Madra)

Silver - Alan Jose (University of Kerala)

Bronze - Aromal T (Mangalore University)

200 metres

Gold - Rahul Kumar (University of Madras)

Silver - A Vignesh (University of Mumbai)

Bronze - S Karthikeyan (Mangalore University)

4 x 100 metres Relay

Gold - MG University

Silver - Lovely Professional University

Bronze - University of Kerala

Women's Events

200 metres

Gold - Dutee Chand (KIIT University, Bhubaneswar)

Silver - Kirti Vijay Bhoite (University of Mumbai)

Bronze - Deepali Mahapatra (Utkal University)

3000 metres Steeplechase

Gold - Komal Chandra (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Silver - Maheshwari Golla (Palamuru University)

Bronze - Shaili Dhama (Punjabi University)

5000 metres

Gold - Jyoti (Panjab University)

Silver - Komal Chandra (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Bronze - Sonika (MD University, Rohtak)

Heptathlon

Gold - Sonu Kumari (Lovely Professional University)

Silver - Sarmistha Halder (University of Calcutta)

Bronze - Akshatha (Karnataka State Law University)

Hammer Throw

Gold - Varsha (Mangalore University)

Silver - Kulvinder Kaur (MG University)

Bronze - Sneha Jadhav (Shivaji University, Kolhapur)

4 x 100 metres Relay

Gold - MG University

Silver - Panjab University

Bronze - Anna University

The fourth day of action at the Athletics track continued with a lot of events conducted through the day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

With the final piece of action from Day 10 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.

The Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal ta lly at the end of Day 9 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha