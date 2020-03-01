Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 5 finals results roundup - GND University (men) & Himachal Pradesh University (women) clinch gold medals

The women from Himachal Pradesh University claimed the top honors in KIUG 2020.

The Guru Nanak Dev University from Amritsar defeated Haryana's Kurukshetra University in the men's finale to win the gold medal in the Kabaddi competition of Khelo India University Games 2020.

On the other hand, the Himachal Pradesh University asserted their dominance against MDU Rohtak to win the women's summit clash. The matches took place in the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

ThHimachal Pradesh University, having won the All India Inter-University Kabaddi Tournament, walked in as pre-favorites against a competitive MDU Rohtak in the women's final. Both teams fought head to head as the former could only manage a 2-pointer lead in the first half.

However, the women from Himachal Pradesh made a sensational comeback to inflict two all-outs in the second half, as they went on to defeat MDU Rohtak by a 13-pointer margin with the score of 32-19. The latter settled with the silver medal and ended their campaign as the runners-up of the event.

Guru Nanak Dev University won the men's Kabaddi competition.

In the men's final, GNDU Amritsar and Kurukshetra University squared off in a thrilling encounter with just 2 points lead for the latter in the first 10 minutes. The lead for the Sushil Gulia-led Kurukshetra extended to five points, as the half-time score read 16-21.

Courtesy of Jatin's stellar raiding for GNDU, both teams came on equal scores 29-29 with just four minutes left. Right corner defender Rinku, who had already scored eight tackle points in the match, inflicted a brilliant tackle upon Sushil Gulia as GNDU went on to defeat Kurukshetra University in the final minute of the encounter, winning by 33-31. Jatin scored a brilliant Super-10 for his side, while Rinku scored nine tackle points to claim the trophy.

Not to be forgotten, Prashant also scored a Super-10 for the Haryana-based University, while star-raider Ankit Beniwal scored eight raid points and four tackles for his side. Kurukshetra University settled with the silver medal as the runners-up from the men's division.

Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi Results: 1st March

Women's Final: Himachal Pradesh University defeated Maharshi Dayanand University 32-19

Men's Final: Guru Nanak Dev University defeated Kurukshetra University 33-31

Women's Medalists:

Gold - Himachal Pradesh University (Shimla)

Silver - Maharshi Dayanand University (Haryana)

Bronze - Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya and Kurukshetra University (Haryana)

Men's Medalists:

Gold - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar

Silver - Kurukshetra University (Haryana)

Bronze - Mangalore University (Karnataka) and Shivaji University (Maharashtra)

