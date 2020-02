Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 9 Medal Tally roundup (29th February)

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Feature

SHARE

Dutee Chand won the 100 metres gold in Athletics competition at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The action from the penultimate day of the Khelo India University Games 2020 continued in Bhubaneshwar as the marquee university-level competition enters its final stretch. The first ever edition of the competition has seen a total of around 176 universities from all around India compete to put their talents on display and come out on top in a wide range of sporting events with an approximate strenght of 4,000 students slugging it out at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020, Kabaddi: Day 4 semi-finals results roundup - Kurukshetra University & GNDU Amritsar qualify for the men's gold-medal match

The ninth day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 witnessed a large number of the sporting competitions featured medal matches in events all through the day like Kabaddi, Football, Boxing, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Judo, Wrestling among others at various venues around the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneswar. The football competition saw the Men's events come to an end after a fortnight of exciting action.

The Kabaddi competition witnessed the semi-finals action for both the Men and Women as the gold medal matches set to take place on Sunday. Athletics events at the Kalinga Stadium saw a wide variety of competitions being held through the day as a lot of medals were up for grabs.

Also read: Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule: Day 10 preview, order of play and match list

Medal winners in Weightlifting at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Competition

+109kg class:

Gold - Avinash (Panjab University) 307kg (142, 165)

Silver - Gagan Kwatra (Lovely Professional University) 282kg (130, 152)

Advertisement

Bronze - KV Kushal Gowda (Mangalore University) 271kg (121, 150).

Women's Competition

+87kg class:

Gold - MT Anna Mariya (University of Calicut) 187kg (80, 107)

Silver - Mehak Sharma (Lovely Professional University) 174kg (78, 96)

Bronze - Amrutha K Jayan (University of Calicut) 152kg (64, 88)

The final day of action in Weightlifting saw competition across two weight categories for both the Men and Women.

Medal winners in Boxing at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Women's Competition

48kg class:

Gold - Rajni Singh (Dr BR Ambedkar University, Agra))

Silver - Anshu (Lovely Professional University).

Bronze - Aarti (Kurukshetra University)

Bronze - Shobha Kohali (Kumaun University)

51kg class:

Gold - Monika (Panjab University)

Silver - Soniya (Mewar University);

Bronze - BR Pavithra Raj (Madurai Kamaraj University)

Bronze - Deepa Kumari (Lovely Professional University)

54kg class:

Gold - Minakshi (Maharshi Dayanand University)

Silver - Gayatri Kasniyal (Kumaun University)

Bronze - Savita (Kurukshetra University)

Bronze - Chetna Saini (YBN University, Ranchi.

57kg class:

Gold - Poonam (Guru Jambheshwar University)

Silver - Vinakshi (Himachal Pradesh University)

Bronze - Jasmine (Panjab University)

Bronze - Aparajita Mani (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya University)

60kg class:

Gold - Siwi (Kurukshetra University)

Silver - Soniya Bomjan (Manipur University)

Bronze - Mandeep Kaur (Punjabi University)

Bronze - Parul (Lovely Professional University)

64kg class:

Gold - Joshmi Jose (University of Kerala)

Silver - Vinka (Kurukshetra University)

Bronze - Amita (University of Delhi)

Bronze - Lalita (Maharaja Ganga Singh University)

69kg class:

Gold - Anjali (Mewar University)

Silver - Amrit (Chandigarh University)

Bronze - Nishu (Maharshi Dayanand University)

Bronze - Gagandeep Kaur (Punjabi University)

75kg class:

Gold - KA Indraja (University of Kerala)

Silver - Imroz Khan (Barkatullah University)

Bronze - Sanika Sasane (Shivaji University)

Bronze - Akansa Ahire (University of Mumbai)

81kg class:

Gold - Sushma (Chandigarh University)

Silver - Chandan Choidhary (Maharaja Ganga Singh University)

Bronze - Sheetal Shaji (University of Kerala)

Bronze - Sandhya (Himachal Pradesh University)

+81kg class:

Gold - Neha Yadav (Kurukshetra University)

Silver - PM Anaswara (University of Kerala)

Bronze - Monika Negi (Himachal Pradesh University)

Bronze - Shaayan Pathan (Dr. BR Ambedkar University, Agra)

The penultimate day of action in the Boxing competition sees the medal bouts being held through the day for the Women.

Medal winners in Football at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Football:

Gold - Kerala University, Kerala

Silver - Punjabi University, Punjab

Bronze - Adamas University, Kolkata

The men's competition in the football competition comes to an end with the Men from Kerala getting better of their counterparts from Punjab in the gold medal clash.

Medal winners in Judo at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Judo competitions came to an end at the Khelo University Games 2020

Men's Competition

100kg class:

Gold - Deepak Deswal (University of Delhi)

Silver - Vishal (Maharshi Dayanand University)

Bronze - Avnish (Indira Gandhi University)

Bronze - Manthan Janghu (Barkatullah University).

+100kg class:

Gold - Ritik Kumar (Lovely Professional University)

Silver - Dhruv Raj Singh Gohil (Swarnim Gujarat Sports University)

Bronze - Ankit Kaushik (Singhania University)

Bronze - Lalit (Indira Gandhi University).

Women's Competition

78kg class:

Gold - Anmol (Lovely Professional University)

Silver - Rucha Dhopeshwar (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Bronze - Manpreet Kaur (Punjabi University)

Bronze - Shikha Bhau (Cluster University of Jammu)

+78kg class:

Gold - Tulika Maan (Deendayal Upadhyaya University, Gorakhpur)

Silver - Navleen Kaur Sachdeva (University of Delhi)

Bronze - Megha Sunny (University of Calicut)

Bronze - Muskan (DAV University, Jalandhar)

The final day of action in the Judo saw competition in two weight categories for both the Men and Women on the mat.

Medal winners in Tennis at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Finals

Gold - University of Madras

Silver - Panjab University

Bronze - Gujarat University

Women's Finals

Gold - Osmania University

Silver - Gujarat University

Bronze - University of Rajasthan

The last piece of action in the Tennis events saw the medals being decided in the Team competition on the courts.

Medal winners in Wrestling at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Wrestling action on the mat continued at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Competition

Freestyle Wrestling

65kg class:

Gold - Anuj Kumar (Chaudhary Devi Lal University)

Silver - Ayush Kumar (Deen Dayal Upadhyaya)

Bronze - Rohit (Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Sikar University).

97kg class:

Gold - Deepak (Baba Mast Nath University)

Silver - Ankit Malik (Maharashi Dayanand University)

Bronze - Guradeshwar Singh (Punjabi University)

Greco-Roman Wrestling

60kg class:

Gold - Saddam Kasim Shaikh (Savitribai Phule Pune University)

Silver - Sunny Jadhav (Barkatullah University)

Bronze - Santosh Sanjay Hirugade (Shivaji University)

82kg class:

Gold - Harsh (Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, New Delhi)

Silver - Karandeep (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University)

Bronze - Bhagwant Singh (VBS Purvanchal University).

Women's Competition

53kg class:

Gold - Pooja (Barkatullah University)

Silver - Manpreet Kaur (Sant Baba Bhag Singh University)

Bronze - Komal Sunil Desai (University of Mumbai).

57kg class:

Gold - Anju (Guru Jambheshwar University)

Silver - Bharti Bhagel (Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, Faizabad)

Bronze - Luxmi (Kurukshetra University).

68kg class:

Gold - Tamanna (Maharashi Dayanand University)

Silver - Anshu Gurjar (Chaudhary Charan Singh University)

Bronze - Radha Devi (Himachal Pradesh University).

72kg class:

Gold - Aneri Sonkar (Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Vishwavidyalaya)

Silver - Sanofar Pathan (Gujarat University)

Bronze - Lakshmi (Kannur University)

The penultimate day of action on the wrestling mat saw the athletes battle it out for glory across a range of different weight classes.

Medal winners in Athletics at the Khelo India University Games 2020

The athletics action carried on at the Khelo India University Games 2020

Men's Events

100m:

Gold - G Kathiravan (Bharathidasan University) 10.68s

Silver - M Karthikeyan (Bharathiar University) 10.68s

Bronze - A Vignesh (Mangalore University) 10.72s

800m:

Gold - Gaurav Yadav (Periyar University) 1:51.28

Silver - Chaitanya Vilas Holgare (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 1:51.57

Bronze - Gourav Sharma (Jiwaji University) 1:51.87

5000m:

Gold - Narendra Pratap Singh (Mangalore University) 14:18.19

Silver - Adesh (Mangalore University) 14:27.71

Bronze - Kisan Narsi Tadvi (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 14:27.71.

400m Hurdles:

Gold - D Amarnath (Rani Channamma University) 51.76 s

Silver - Manjeet (Guru Jambheshwar University) 51.95s

Bronze - Abhay Narayan Yadav (Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia University) 51.96s

Pole Vault:

Gold - Manish Singh (Rajiv Gandhi University) 4.60m

Silver - P Gowtham (Bharathiar University) 4.40m

Bronze - Dheena Dhayalan (University of Madras) 4.20m

High Jump:

Gold - Aadarsh Ram (University of Madras) 2.14m

Silver - Alan Jose (University of Kerala) 2.08m

Bronze - T Aromal (Mangalore University) 2.04m

Discus Throw:

Gold - Praveen Kumar Nehra (Maharaja Ganga Singh University) 50.47m

Silver - Ujjwal (Maharashi Dayanand University) 48.51m

Bronze - Bhanu Sharma (University of Rajasthan) 48.11m

Decathlon:

Gold - Krishna Kumar (Mangalore University) 6210 points (100m: 11.48; LH: 6.57; SP: 12.22; HJ: 1.84; 400m: 55.70; 110mH: 15.90; DT: 33.92; PV: 3.50; JT: 57.52; 1500m: 5:26.01).

4x100m Relay:

Gold - Mahatma Gandhi University 41.39 s

Silver - Mangalore University 41.45s

Bronze - Bharathidasan University 42.90s

20km Race Walk:

Gold - Juned (Mangalore University) 1:29:51.80

Silver - Hardeep (Maharshi Dayanand University) 1:30:00.00

Bronze - Neeraj Kumar Chaurasiya (Deendayal Upadhyaya University) 1:32.02.00.

Women's Events

100m:

Gold - Dutee Chand (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) 11.49s

Silver - S Dhanalakshmi (Mangalore Universities) 11.99s

Bronze - SS Sneha (Acharya Nagarjuna University) 12.08s

800m:

Gold - Harmilan Bains (Punjabi University) 2:06.40

Silver - Ladkar Yamuna (Savitribai Phule Pune University) 2:06.80

Bronze - Gowthami (Bharathiar University) 2:07.32

5000m:

Gold - Jyoti (Panjab University) 16:59.44

Silver - Komal Jagdale (Savitrivai Phule Pune University) 17:01.67

Bronze - Sonika (Maharshi Dayanand University) 17:02.08

400m Hurdles:

Gold - PO Sayana (University of Kerala) 58.71s

Silver - Anjali Jose (Mahatma Gandhi University) 59.74s

Bronze - Nanhi (Maharshi Dayanand University) 1:00.52s

Discus Throw:

Gold - Seema (Chaudhary Bansi Lal University) 46.64m

Silver - Nidhi Rani (Mangalore Ubiversitu) 46.32m

Bronze - Bhavana Yadav (University of Delhi) 45.90m

4x100m Relay:

Gold - Mahatma Gandhi University 47.37s

Silver - Panjab University 48.52s

Bronze - University of Calicut 48.98s

20km Race Walk:

Gold - Sonal Sukhwal (Mohanlal Sukhadia University) 1:39:43.00

Silver - Rakhi Kushbala (Prof. Rajendra Singh University) 1:40:35.00

Bronze - Shivani (Rajiv Gandhi University) 1:41:47.00

The third day of action at the Athletics track continued with as many as 15 events conducted through the day at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

With the action from Day 9 coming to an end in Bhubaneswar, we take a closer look at the Khelo India University Games 2020 medal tally.

The Khelo India University Games 2020 Medal tally at the end of Day 9 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha