Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule: Day 10 preview, order of play and match list

The final day of action at the Khelo India University Games 2020 will see medal bouts in Boxing

India's marquee university-level sporting competition, Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020, comes to an illustrious end after two weeks of scintillating action at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University located in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

University athletes from all across the Indian country were given a great platform to showcase their talent as an approximate number of 4,000 students from around 176 universities battled it out over a fortnight for glory on the grand stage for their respective Universities at the first-ever edition of the Khelo India University Games.

Khelo India University Games 2020: Dutee Chand bags 100 metres gold in dominating performance

A major chunk of the sporting competitions had been held at different venues on the massive campus at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Some of the sporting events such as Table Tennis and Badminton were conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The Athletics events are being held at the track and field at the Kalinga Stadium.

9:00 AM - Women's Bronze Medal Match : Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2

1:00 PM - Women Final : Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2

The action in the semi-finals for both the men's and women's events were completed on Thursday and Friday this week. The Men's competition came to an end yesterday with the two medal matches on Saturday.

Sunday will witness the last piece of action in the competition for the Women with the Bronze and Gold medal clashes set to be scheduled through the day at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar.

Full Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule

3:00 PM - Women's Final - Himachal Pradesh University vs Maharashi Dayanand University, Rohtak

3:00 PM - Men's Final - Kurukshetra University, Haryana vs Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar

The kabaddi competition will come to an end on the fifth day of the event at the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneswar. The semi-final matches were held yesterday for both the Men and Women with the finalists decided for the gold medal clahses. The winners of the semi-final matches battle it out for a chance to win the gold medal for their respective University.

Athletics schedule for 1st March at the Khelo India University Games 2020

2:00 PM - Women's Long Jump ( Heptathlon - 5 )

2:00 PM - Women's 200 metres Semi Finals

2:00 PM - Women's High Jump Final

2:05 PM - Women's Hammer Throw Final

3:00 PM - Men's 200 metres Final

3:10 PM - Women's Javelin Throw ( Heptathlon - 6 )

3:15 PM - Women's Triple Jump Final

3:15 PM - Women's 200 metres Final

3:30 PM - Men's 3000 metres Steeplechase

3:50 PM - Women's 3000 metres Steeplechase

4:10 PM - Women's 800 metres ( Heptathlon - 7 )

4:20 PM - Men's Hammer Throw Final

4:30 PM - Men's Triple Jump Final

4:30 PM - Women's 4 x 100 metres Relay Final

4:45 PM - Men's 4 x 100 metres Relay Final

The athletics action kicked off a couple days ago at the Kalinga Stadium and the competition continues on the third day with as many as eleven gold medal finals to be scheduled through the day for both the Men and Women athletes. In addition to those, the events of the Men's Decathlon and three events of heptathlon will also be scheduled through the day as the action wraps up at the Kalinga Stadium.

India's famed sprinter Dutee Chand will be in action in the Women's 200 metres as she aims to add another gold medal to her tally after winning the 100 metres gold at the Khelo University Games 2020.

The last day at the Khelo India University Games 2020 will also witness the final competitions in Boxing, Table Tennis and Wrestling. The table tennis action will begin with the gold medal matches for the Women earlier in the day followed by the Men's final clashes.

The boxing bouts for a number of weight categories will be held through the day as the competition wraps up in the ring.

In the wrestling competition, both the Men and Women will play the qualification matches in a variety of weight categories to kick start the day's action. After the qualification encounters, the repechage round will follow and the day will conclude with the gold medal bouts on the mat as the action comes to an end in the evening.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule, results roundup, schedule and many more.