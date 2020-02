Khelo India University Games 2020: Kabaddi schedule and timing

KIYG 2020 Kabaddi

The kabaddi event of the Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence on February 26 and culminate on March 1. It will take place in the Multi-Purpose Indoor Hall- Campus 13, KIIT University, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of 189 players from the Under-25 age group will participate in the competition in both men's and women's categories.

Each team has been classified into two groups where each will play one match with an opposition of the same group. The winner and runner-up from each group will then qualify for the semi-finals. The losing teams in the semi-finals will participate in the 3rd and 4th place play-off.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Kabaddi schedule:

26th February 2020:

3:00 PM - MD University- Red vs Shivaji University- Blue (Men)

3:00 PM - HP University- Red vs Mangalore University- Blue (Women)

4:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs Hemchand Yadav University- Red (Women)

4:00 PM - Guru Nanak University- Blue vs Choudhary Bansilal University- Red (Men)

5:00 PM - Mangalore University- Red vs. University of Kota- Blue (Men)

5:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Red vs Mumbai University- Blue (Women)

27th February 2020:

2:00 PM - MG Kashi University- Blue vs University of Kolkata- Red (Women)

2:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Red vs VBS Purvanchal University- Blue (Men)

3:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs University of Kota- Red (Men)

3:00 PM - HP University- Blue vs Mumbai University- Red (Women)

4:00 PM - MD University- Red vs University of Kolkata- Blue (Women)

4:00 PM - Guru Nanak University- Red vs VBS Urvanchal University- Blue (Men)

5:00 PM - Mangalore University- Red vs Shivaji University- Blue (Men)

5:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Blue vs Mangalore University- Red (Women)

28th February 2020:

2:00 PM - Kurukshetra University- Blue vs Choudhary Bansilal University- Red (Men)

2:00 PM - MG Kashi University- Red vs Hemchand Yadav University- Blue (Women)

3:00 PM - Mumbai University- Blue vs Mangalore University- Red (Women)

3:00 PM - University of Kota- Red vs Shivaji University- Blue (Men)

4:00 PM - VBS University- Red vs Choudhary Bansilal University- Blue (Men)

4:00 PM - University of Kolkata- Red vs Hemchand Yadav University- Blue (Women)

5:00 PM - HP University- Blue vs Kurukshetra University- Red (Women)

5:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs Mangalore University- Red (Men)

6:00 PM - Guru Nanak University- Red vs Kurukshetra University-Blue (Men)

6:00 PM - MD University- Blue vs MG Kashi University- Red (Women)

29th February 2020:

2:00 PM - Men, Winner pool "A" - RED vs Runner-up Pool "B" – BLUE

3:00 PM - Women, Winner pool "A" - RED vs Runner-up Pool "B"- BLUE

4:00 PM - Men, Winner Pool "B" - BLUE vs Runner-up Pool "A" –RED

5:00 PM - Women, Winner Pool "B" - BLUE vs Runner-up Pool "A"- RED

1st March 2020:

3:00 PM - Men, Winner Semi1 - RED vs Winner Semi 2 BLUE

3:00 PM - Women, Winner Semi 1 - RED vs Winner Semi 2- BLUE