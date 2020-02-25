Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule: Day 5 preview, order of play and match list

The action continues on Day 5 at the Khelo India University Games 2020 in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

The action from the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 continued on the fourth day of the competition in Bhubhaneshwar, Odisha as students from across the nation fought it out for the glory of their respective Universities.

The marquee event for the University students across India will play host to approximate 176 universities tussle for top honours as 4000 students battle it out at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

A large majority of the sporting competitions will be held at arenas all across the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Events like Table Tennis and Badminton will be conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The athletics track and field events are set to be held at the Kalinga Stadium.

The action on the 24th February saw some of the sporting events like Fencing, Volleyball and Basketball come to an end with the knockout action taking place through the day. Athletes from two of the universities from Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University from Amritsar and Panjab University, Punjab continued to lead the medal tally with the former leading at the top.

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar won the Men's Individual Epee final as Udaivir Singh clinched the top honours. He further added another medal to his University's tally as he teamed up with his fellow fencers Nekpreet Singh, Shubham and Rajan Prashar to win the Team Epee Fencing event. Shivaji University, Kolhapur won the silver medal whereas Manipur University claimed the bronze medal in the team event.

The women's foil team event was won by the team from Panjab University, Chandigarh which comprised of fencers Kusum, Simran, Kajal and Chhavi Kohli. The silver medal in the competition was claimed by the Sardar Patel University, Gujarat whereas Kerala's Kannur University occupied the third podium spot with the bronze medal.

The volleyball competition saw the Women from University of Mysore, Karnataka clinch the gold medal whereas Punjabi University, Punjab settle for the silver medal. In the Men's competition, Kurukshetra University from Haryana defeated the team from SRM University, Tamil Nadu with a dominant 3-0 scoreline to claim the gold medal.

University of Madras was the all-conquering force in the basketball competition as they won both the gold medals in the Men's and Women's event.

The action from 25th February will see action continue as the quest of the Universities for bragging rights continues at the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football schedule - 25th February

9:00 AM - Punjab University Chandigarh vs KIIT University (Men)

12:00 PM - Punjabi University Patiala vs Calcutta University Kolkata (Men)

3:00 PM - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs Kerala University (Men)

Footballing action will continue on the fifth day of the competition as three matches involving the Men will take place at the Football stadium inside the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

Archery schedule for 25th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - Compound Women, Bronze Medal Match

9:20 AM - Compound Men, Bronze Medal Match

9:40 AM - Compound Women, Gold Medal Match

10:00 AM - Compound Women, Gold Medal Match

10:30 AM - CX Team, Bronze Medal Match

10:50 AM - CX Team, Gold Medal Match

1:00 PM - Compound Women Team, Bronze Medal Match

1:25 PM - Compound Men Team, Bronze Medal Match

1:50 PM - Compound Women Team, Gold Medal

2:15 PM - Compound Men Team, Gold Medal

A host of medal matches will be contested at the Archery Ground situated at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. Ten medals will be handed out in the Compound and CX Team categories as the competitions take place through the day.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Hockey schedule - 25th February

7:00 AM - Mangalore University, Karnataka vs Ranchi University (Women)

8:45 AM - SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha vs Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore (Women)

10:15 AM - Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar vs Punjabi University, (Pb) (Women)

11:45 AM - M D University, Haryana vs ITM University, Madhya Pradesh (Women)

2:00 PM - Games And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) vs Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Uttar Pradesh (Men)

3:45 PM - Bangalore University, Karnataka vs M D University, Haryana (Men)

5:15 PM - Banaras Hindu University, Uttar Pradesh vs Bangalore Central University (Men)

6:45 PM - Lakshmi Bai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Madhya Pradesh vs BS Purvanchal University, Uttar Pradesh (Men)

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule, results roundup, schedule and many more.