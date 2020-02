Khelo India University Games 2020: Hockey schedule and timings

Action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 hockey match.

The hockey event in the Khelo India University Games 2020 will commence from 22nd February 2020 and culminate on 28th February 2020, which will take place in Hockey Stadium, Campus – 13, KIIT University Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

A total of 285 players from the Under - 25 age group will participate in the competition in both men's and women's categories. The event will witness the participation of 8 teams of men and 8 women in total.

Each team will play a total of three league-stage matches with teams divided into two pools. The top two teams of each pool will qualify for semifinals. The losing teams in the semifinals will participate in the 3rd/4th place match.

Below is the Khelo India University Games 2020 hockey schedule:

22nd February 2020: Saturday

7:00 AM - Ranchi University Vs. SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha (Women)

8:45 AM - Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore Vs. Mangalore University, Karnataka (Women)

10:15 AM - Punjabi University, (Pb) Vs. M D University, Haryana (Women)

11:45 AM - ITM University, MP Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar (Women)

2:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Up Vs. Bangalore University, Karnataka (Men)

3:45 PM - M D University, Haryana Vs. Games, And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) (Men)

5:15 PM - Bangalore Central University Vs. Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education (Lnipe), MP (Men)

6:45 PM - BS Purvanchal University, Up Vs. Banaras Hindu University (Men)

23rd February 2020: Sunday

7:00 AM - Ranchi University Vs. Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore (Women)

8:45 AM - SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha Vs. Mangalore University, Karnataka (Women)

10:15 AM - Punjabi University, (Pb) Vs. ITM University, MP (Women)

11:45 AM - M D University, Haryana Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, (Women)

2:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP Vs. M D University, Haryana (Men)

3:45 PM - Bangalore University, Karnataka Vs. Games, And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) (Men)

5:15 PM - Bangalore Central University Vs. BS Purvanchal University, UP (Men)

6:45 PM - Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education (Lnipe), MP Vs. Banaras Hindu University (Men)

25th February 2020: Tuesday

7:00:00 AM - Ranchi University Vs. Mangalore University, Karnataka (Women)

8:45 AM - Director, Physical Education University Of Mysore Vs. SAM Jabalpur University, Odisha (Women)

10:15 AM - Punjabi University, (Pb) Vs. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

11:45 AM - ITM University, MP Vs. M D University, Haryana (Women)

2:00 PM - Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, UP Vs. Games And Sports Committee, New Delhi (Jamia Milia Islamia) (Men)

3:45 PM - M D University, Haryana Vs. Bangalore University, Karnataka (Men)

5:15 PM - Bangalore Central University Vs. Banaras Hindu University (Men)

6:45 PM - BS Purvanchal University, UP Vs. Lakshmi Bai National Institute Of Physical Education (Lnipe), MP (Men)

27th February 2020: Thursday

8:30 AM - Semifinal 1 - Winner Pool A Vs. Runnerup Pool B (Women)

10:30 AM - Semifinal 2 - Runner Up Pool A Vs. Winner Pool B (Women)

4:00 PM - Semifinal 1 - Winner Pool A Vs. Runner Up Pool B (Men)

6:00 PM - Semifinal 2 - Runner Up Pool A Vs. Winner Pool B (Men)

28th February 2020: Friday

10:00 AM - 3rd/4th Place - Loser Match SF 1 Vs. Loser Match SF 2 (Women)

2:00 PM - 3rd/4th Place Match - Loser Match SF 1 Vs. Loser Match SF 2 (Men)

4:00 PM - Final -Winner Match SF 1 Vs. Winner Match SF 2 (Women)

6:00 PM - Final -Winner Match SF 1 Vs. Winner Match SF 2 (Men)