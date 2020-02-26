Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule: Day 6 preview, order of play and match list

The Day 6 action will see more swimming medals up for grabs at the Khelo India University Games 2020

India's marquee university-level sporting competition, Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020 continued on at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University as the action unfolded on the fifth day in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

University students from all across the Indian nation have come together in an approximate number of around 4000 from 176 universities as they battle it out for glory at the first edition of the Khelo India University Games.

A big chunk of the sporting events will take place at stadiums all around the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. A few events like Badminton and Table Tennis are held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. The athletics events on the track will be held at the Kalinga Stadium.

- 26th February

9:00 AM - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs Madurai Kamaraj University, Tamil Nadu (Women)

12:00 PM - Annamalai University Tamil Nadu vs University of Calicut, Kerala (Women)

3:00 PM - Goa University, Goa vs KIIT University, Odisha (Women)

The action on the footballing pitch will take place on the fifth day of the competition as three matches involving Women are held through the day. These matches will mark the final day of league stage action as the knockout matches line up at the Football stadium inside the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

Archery schedule for 26th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

9:00 AM - Recurve Women, Bronze Medal Match

9:20 AM - Men, Bronze Medal Match

9:40 AM - Recurve Women, Gold Medal Match

10:00 AM - Recurve Men, Gold Medal Match

10:30 AM - RX Team, Bronze Medal Match

10:50 AM - RX Team, Gold Medal Match

1:00 PM - Recurve Women Team, Bronze Medal Match

1:25 PM - Recurve Men Team, Bronze Medal Match

1:50 PM - Recurve Women Team, Gold Medal Match

2:15 PM - Recurve Men Team, Gold Medal Match

After yesterday's action in the Archery competition witnessed the end of the Compound Individual and Team event, Wednesday will see a host of medal matches contested at the Archery Ground situated at the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. A tally of 10 medals will be handed out in the Recurve Team and Recurve Mixed Team categories as the competitions take place through the day.

3:00 PM - Mangalore University - Blue vs HP University - Red (Women)

3:00 PM - Shivaji University - Blue vs M D University - Red (Men)

4:00 PM - Choudhary Bansilal University - Red vs Guru Nanak University - Blue (Men)

4:00 PM - Hemchand Yadav University - Red vs M D University - Blue (Women)

5:00 PM - University of Mumbai - Blue vs Kurukshetra University - Red (Women)

5:00 PM - University of Kota - Blue vs Mangalore University - Red (Men)

After five days at the Khelo India University Games 2020, the Kabaddi competition will debut at the Multi-Purpose Hall at the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneshwar. A total of 189 players will be in action for both the Men's and Women's event.

The league stage will witness the teams classified into two groups with the top two finishing sides going through to the semi-final matches. The winners will go ahead to the gold medal clashes whereas the losing teams will slug it out for the bronze medal.

Judo schedule for 26th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

6:30 PM - Men's Judo 81 kg

The lone event on the first day of Judo competition will be held at the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneshwar.

Rugby schedule for 26th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM KIIT vs LPU, Phagwara (Women)

10:20 AM Punjab University, Chandigarh v GNDU, Amritsar (Women)

10:40 AM Patliputra University v Punjab University, Patiala (Women)

11:00 AM M D University, Rohtak v KBC University, Jalgaon (Women)

11:20 AM KIIT v University of Jammu (Men)

11:40 AM Chandigarh University, Mohali v LPU, Phagwara (Men)

12:00 PM Punjab University, Chandigarh v Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Men)

12:20 PM Shivaji University, Kolhapur v Punjab University, Patiala (Men)

2:00 PM KIIT v Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Women)

2:20 PM Punjab University, Chandigarh v LPU, Phagwara (Women)

2:40 PM Patliputra University v KBC University, Jalgaon (Women)

3:00 PM M D University, Rohtak v Punjab University, Patiala (Women)

3:20 PM KIIT v LPU, Phagwara (Men)

3:40 PM Chandigarh University, Mohali v Uni of Jammu (Men)

4:00 PM Punjab University, Chandigarh v Punjab University, Patiala (Men)

4:20 PM Shivaji University, Kolhapur v Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar (Men)

The rugby competition makes its debut at the Khelo India University Games 2020 with a bunch of matches to be conducted through the day at the Rugby Stadium at the KIIT University Campus.

Swimming and competition will come to an end with the final medal races to be held on Wednesday and tennis events will carry on with the quarter-final matches scheduled through the day. The final matches in the Badminton competition will witness the winners claim the gold medals.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule, results roundup, schedule and many more.