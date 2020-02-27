Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule: Day 7 preview, order of play and match list

The hockey action will continue on Day 6 at the Khelo India University Games 2020.

India's biggest university-level sporting competition, Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020, continued on the sixth day at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University as the action unfolded in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The top University students from all across India have descended together with an approximate strength of 4000 students from a total 176 universities fighting it out for glory at the first ever edition of the Khelo India University Games.

A large majority of the sporting competitions will be held at various venues all across the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University Campus in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Some of the competitions like badminton and table tennis will be conducted at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. All of the athletics events on the track will be held at the Kalinga Stadium.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football schedule - 27th February

9:00 AM - Semi Final 1, Men's Competition

1:00 PM - Semi Final 2, Men's Competition

After the end of the league stage on Wednesday, the football competition reaches the semi-final action with the men in action to decide who take the field for the gold medal a couple of days later.

2:00 PM - V B S Purvanchal University - BlueKurukshetra University - Red (Men)

2:00 PM - University of Kolkata - Red vs M G Kashi University - Blue (Women)

3:00 PM - Mumbai University - Red vs H P University - Blue (Women)

3:00 PM - University of Kota - Red vs M D University - Blue (Men)

4:00 PM - V B S Urvanchal University - Blue vs Guru Nanak University - Red (Men)

4:00 PM - University of Kolkata - Blue vs M D University - Red (Women)

5:00 PM - Mangalore University - Red vs Kurukshetra University - Blue (Women)

5:00 PM - Shivaji University - Blue vs Mangalore University - Red (Men)

The kabaddi competition continues with the action from the group stage on the second day at the KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar. The league stage will have the teams classified into two groups with the top two sides scheduled to go through to the semi-final encounters. The match winners will go through to the final gold medal matches whereas the losing semi-finalist teams will battle it out for the bronze medal.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Hockey schedule - 27th February

8:30 AM - Semifinal 1 - Winner Pool A Vs. Runner Up Pool B (Women)

10:30 AM - Semifinal 2 - Runner Up Pool A Vs. Winner Pool B (Women)

4:00 PM - Semifinal 1 - Winner Pool A Vs. Runner Up Pool B (Men)

6:00 PM - Semifinal 2 - Runner Up Pool A Vs. Winner Pool B (Men)

After a day's rest in the competition, both men and women are back on the hockey turf with the semi-final stage taking place through the day. The day's matches will decide who will contest in the gold medal matches for glory for their respective universities on the hockey turf.

Judo schedule for 27th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

4:00 PM - Men's Judo 60 kg

4:00 PM - Men's Judo 66 kg

4:00 PM - Men's Judo 73 kg

4:00 PM - Women's Judo 48 kg

4:00 PM - Women's Judo 52 kg

4:00 PM - Women's Judo 57 kg

The second day of the judo competition will take place at the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneshwar with action for both men and women across three different weight categories. The day will begin with the preliminary matches and then will be followed later with the medal bouts on the mat.

Rugby schedule for 27th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM - KIIT v PU, Chandigarh (Women)

10:20 AM - GNDU, Amritsar vs LPU, Phagwara (Women)

10:40 AM - Patliputra University vs MD University, Rohtak (Women)

11:00 AM - KBC University, Jalgaon vs PU, Patiala (Women)

11:20 AM - KIIT vs CU, Mohali (Men)

11:40 AM - LPU, Phagwara vs University of Jammu (Men)

12:00 PM - PU, Chandigarh v Shivaji Uni, Kolhapur (Men)

12:20 PM - PU, Patiala v GNDU, Amritsar (Men)

2:00 PM - 1st Pool A v 4th Pool B (Women)

2:20 PM - 2nd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (Women)

2:40 PM - 1st Pool B v 4th Pool A (Women)

3:00 PM - 2nd Pool B v 3rd Pool A (Women)

3:20 PM - 2nd Pool A v 3rd Pool B (Men)

3:40 PM - 1st Pool B v 4th Pool A (Men)

4:00 PM - 1st Pool B v 4th Pool A (Men)

4:20 PM - 2nd Pool B v 3rd Pool A (Men)

The day will begin in the morning session with the group stage action that comes to an end on the Rugby Ground at the KIIT University Campus. The afternoon session will witness the start of the knockout stage of the competition for both the men and women.

Weightlifting schedule for 27th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM - Men's 67 kg

11:30 AM - Women's 59 kg

1:00 PM - Men's 73 kg

3:00 PM - Women's 64 kg

4:30 PM - Men's 81 kg

The weightlifting competition will kick-start the action at the Multi Purpose hall at the KIIT University campus with both men and women in action through the day across a variety of weight classes.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule, results roundup, schedule and many more.