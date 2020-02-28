Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule: Day 8 preview, order of play and match list

The Kabaddi action continued at the Khelo India University Games 2020

India's marquee university-level sporting competition, Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020, completed the first week of action at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

University students from all across the Indian country have come together with a an approximate number of 4000 students from around 176 universities battling it out for bragging rights for their respective Univerisities at the first ever edition of the Khelo India University Games.

A major chunk of the sporting competitions will be taking place at various stadiums on the campus at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Some of the sporting events such as Table Tennis and Badminton would be taking place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. All the athletics competitions on the track will be conducted at the Kalinga Stadium.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Football schedule - 28th February

9:00 AM - Women's Semi Final 1

1:00 PM - Women's Semi Final 2

The league stage of the Football competition ended on Wednesday with the semi finalists set in both the Men's and Women's events. The Men's semi finals were held yesterday and the action on Friday will witness the Women compete for a spot in the Gold medal match.

Also check out: Full Khelo India University Games 2020 Schedule

2:00 PM - Hemchand Yadav University - Blue vs M G Kashi University - Red (Women)

2:00 PM - Choudhary Bansilal University - Red vs Kurukshetra University - Blue (Men)

3:00 PM - Shivaji University - Blue vs University of Kota - Red (Men)

3:00 PM - Mangalore University - Red vs Mumbai University - Blue (Women)

4:00 PM - Hemchand Yadav University - Blue vs University of Kolkata - Red (Women)

4:00 PM - Choudhary Bansilal University - Blue vs V B S University, Purvanchal - Red (Men)

5:00 PM - Mangalore University, Karnataka - Red vs M D University, Rohtak - Blue (Men)

5:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Haryana - Red vs H P University - Blue (Women)

6:00 PM - M G Kashi University - Red vs M D University, Rohtak - Blue (Women)

6:00 PM - Kurukshetra University, Haryana - Blue vs Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar - Red (Men)

The kabaddi competition continues with the final piece of action from the group stage on the third day of the event at the KIIT University in Bhubaneshwar. The league stage will consist of teams classified into two different groups with the top two finishing sides set to go ahead to the semi-final clashes. The winners of the semis will go through to the Gold medal clashes whereas the losing semi-finalist teams will slug it out for the bronze medal.

Khelo India University Games 2020 Hockey schedule - 28th February

10:00 AM - 3rd/4th Place Playoff Match - Semi Final Loser 1 vs Semi Final Loser 2 (Women)

2:00 PM - 3rd/4th Place Playoff Match - Semi Final Loser 1 vs Semi Final Loser 2 (Men)

4:00 PM - Final - Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2 (Women)

6:00 PM - Final - Winner Semi Final 1 vs Winner Semi Final 2 (Men)

Yesterday saw the Hockey competition witness the semi final action in both the Men's and Women's event. The day will begin with the bronze medal matches for the women and men, followed by the gold medal finals in the evening session.

Judo schedule for 27th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

4:00 PM - Men's 81 kg

4:00 PM - Men's 90 kg

4:00 PM - Women's 63 kg

4:00 PM - Women's 70 kg

The third day of action in the Judo competition will be held at the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneshwar with action for both the men and women across a range of different weight categories. The day's action will start with the preliminary round matches and then will be followed in the day with the medal bouts on the mat.

Rugby schedule for 28th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM - Loser QF 1 v Loser QF 4 (Women)

10:20 AM - Loser QF 2 v Loser QF 3 (Women)

10:40 AM - Loser QF 1 v Loser QF 4 (Men)

11:00 AM - Loser QF 2 v Loser QF 3 (Men)

11:20: AM - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4 (Women)

11:40 AM - Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3 (Women)

12:00 PM - Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4 (Men)

2:00 PM - Loser Placing 1 v Loser Placing 2 (Women)

2:20 PM - Loser Placing1 v Loser Placing 2 (Men)

2:40 PM - Winner Placing 1 v Winner Placing 2 (Women)

3:00 PM - Winner Placing 1 v Winner Placing 2 (Men)

3:20 PM - Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (Women)

3:40 PM - Loser SF1 v Loser SF2 (Men)

4:00 PM - Women, Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Women)

4:20 PM - Winner SF1 v Winner SF2 (Men)

After the group stage action came to an end yesterday at the KIIT University Campus, the ay will witness the knockout stage of the competition. The day will witness action for both the women with the gold medals being decided in the evening.

Weightlifting schedule for 28th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM - Women's 71 kg

11:30 AM - Men's 89 kg

1:00 PM - Women's 76 kg

3:00 PM - Men's 96 kg

4:30 PM - Women's 81 kg

The weightlifting competition will continue the action on the second day of the event at the Multi Purpose hall at the KIIT University campus. Both men and women will be in action through the day across a variety of weight classes.

Athletics schedule for 28th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

7:00 AM - Men's 10000 metres Final

7:45 AM - Women's 10000 metres Final

8:45 AM - Men's 100 metres DECA -1

9:30 AM - Men's Long Jump DECA - 2

10:00 AM - Men's Javelin Throw Final

10:30 AM - Women's Long Jump Final

11:15 AM - Men's Shot Put DECA - 3

2:00 PM - Men's High Jump DECA - 4

2:10 PM - Womens' Shot Put Final

2:15 PM - Women's Pole Vault Final

2:30 PM - Men's Long Jump Final

3:00 PM - Men's 100 metres Hurdles

3:30 PM - Women's Javelin Throw Final

3:30 PM - Men's 1500 metres Final

3:45 PM - Men's Shot Put Final

3:45 PM - Women's 1500 metres Final

4:00 PM - Women's 400 metres Final

4:15 PM - Men's 400 metres Final

4:30 PM - Men's 400 metres DECA - 5

The athletics action kicks off at the Kalinga Stadium on Friday with as many as fifteen gold medal finals to take place for both the men and women. In addition to those, five events of the Decathlon will also be scheduled through the day.

Follow Sportskeeda to get the full Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule, results roundup, schedule and many more.