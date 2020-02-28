Khelo India University Games 2020 schedule: Day 9 preview, order of play and match list

Wrestling action at the Khel o University Games 2020 continues with medal bouts on Day 9

India's biggest university-level sporting competition, Khelo India University Games (KIUG) 2020, continues its activities in the second week of action at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University located in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

The top university athletes from all around the Indian country have descended on the city of Bhubaneshwar with 4000 students from about 176 universities battling it out for glory on the big stage for their respective Universities at the first-ever edition of the Khelo India University Games.

A large chunk of the sporting events are being held at various arenas on the campus at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. Some of the sporting competitions like badminton and table tennis are being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. Athletics has begun yesterday and will be scheduled on the track and field at the Kalinga Stadium.

9:00 AM - Men's Bronze Medal Match: Loser of Semi-Final 1 vs Loser of Semi-Final 2

1:00 PM - Men's Gold Medal Match: Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2

The league stage of the football competition ended on Wednesday followed by the semi-finals for both the men's and women's events in the following days (Thursday and Friday). The Women's semi-finals were held yesterday and Saturday will witness the end of the competition for the Men's competition with the Bronze and Gold medal matches set to be held through the day at the Kalinga Industrial Institute of Technology (KIIT) University Campus.

1:30 PM - Winner of Pool "A" - RED vs Runner-up of Pool "B" - BLUE (Men's Semi-Final)

3:00 PM - Winner of Pool "A" - RED vs Runner-up Pool "B"- BLUE (Men's Semi-Final)

4:00 PM - Winner of Pool "B" - BLUE vs Runner-up Pool "A" - RED (Women's Semi-Final)

5:00 PM - Winner of Pool "B" - BLUE vs Runner-up Pool "A"- RED (Women's Semi-Final)

The kabaddi competition reaches the semi-final stage as the action continues on the fourth day of the event at the KIIT University Campus in Bhubaneshwar. The league stage came to an end yesterday with the top two teams from each of the groups going to the semi-final clashes. The winners of the semi-final matches will go through to compete for the gold medal whereas the losing semi-finalist teams will battle it out for the bronze medal.

Judo schedule for 29th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

4:00 PM - Men's 100 plus kg

4:00 PM - Men's Under 100 kg

4:00 PM - Women's Under 78 kg

4:00 PM - Women's 78 plus kg

The last day of action in the Judo competition will take place at the Multi-Purpose Sports Hall - Saheed Nagar, Bhubaneshwar with action for both the men and women across a range of various weight categories. The action for the day will start with the round of preliminary bouts and will be followed in the day with the medal bouts on the mat.

Weightlifting schedule for 29th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

10:00 AM - Men's 102 kg

11:30 AM - Women's 87 kg

1:00 PM - Men's 109 kg

3:00 PM - Women's 87 kg

4:30 PM - Men's 109 kg

The events in the weightlifting competition will continue the action on the third day at the Multi-Purpose Hall at the KIIT University campus. Both the men and women will be involved in action through the day across a range of weight classes.

Athletics schedule for 29th February at the Khelo India University Games 2020

6:30 AM - Men's 20km Race Walk Final

6:30 AM - Women's 20km Race Walk Final

7:00 AM - Men's 110m Hurdles (Decathlon - 6)

7:15 AM - Women's 100m Hurdles (Heptathlon - 1)

7:30 AM - Women's 5000m Final

7:45 AM - Men's Discus Throw (Decathlon - 7)

8:00 AM - Women's High Jump (Heptathlon - 2)

8:30 AM - Women's 100 metres Semi-Finals

9:00 AM - Men's Discus Throw Final

9:05 AM - Men's Pole Vault (Decathlon - 8)

2:30 PM - Men's Pole Vault Final

2:35 PM - Men's Javelin Throw (Decathlon - 9)

2:40 PM - Women's Shot Put (Heptathlon - 3)

2:45 PM - Men's 400 metres Hurdles Final

3:00 PM - Women's 400 metres Hurdles Final

3:10 PM - Men's High Jump Final

3:15 PM - Women's 100 metres Final

3:25 PM - Men's 100 metres Final

3:40 PM - Women's 800 metres Final

3:45 PM - Women's Discus Throw Final

3:50 PM - Men's 800 metres Final

4:05 PM - Women's 200 metres (Heptathlon - 4)

4:15 PM - Men's 1500 metres (Decathlon - 10)

4:30 PM - Women's 4x100 metres Final

4:45 PM - Men's 4x100 metres Final

The athletics action kicked off yesterday at the Kalinga Stadium and the competition continues on the second day with as many as sixteen gold medal finals to take place through the day for both men and women. In addition to those, five events of the decathlon and four events of heptathlon will also be scheduled through the day.

