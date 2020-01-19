Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 11 football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The football action in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues in Guwahati, Assam

The penultimate knockout rounds in the football competition are set to take place of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 underway in Guwahati as we draw close to the final matches in all the age group categories (U-17 and U-21 Boys and Girls).

Sunday's action saw two matches being held at the Laxmibai National Insititute of Physical Education in Sonapur, Guwahati as the semi finals of the U-17 Boys took place.

The first match of the day saw the home state side Assam take on Odisha for a spot in the final. Assam won 3-1 at the end of full-time after the scores were tied 1-1 at the half time. The afternoon session saw the second semi final with Mizoram taking on their opponents Punjab. An intense encounter ensued but the boys from Mizoram ended up on the winning side to set up a final with Assam.

Monday will witness six semi-final matches through the day as the U-17 Girls, U-21 Boys and U-21 Girls play their hearts out for spots in the gold medal matches in the football competition.

Football schedule for 20th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys Semi Final (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B)

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys Semi Final (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Semi Final (Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A)

When and where to watch

The football matches will be telecast as well as live streamed on Day 11 of the football competition as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on live streaming apps and television.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast on the Hotstar app.

