Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 12 football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

The football competition will have the U-17 Boys in action with the playoff and Gold medal match

The knockout action in the football competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 is all set to take place as we reach the penultimate day of the schedule in Guwahati, Assam.

Monday's action saw a total of six matches held at the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Sonapur, with semi-finals held across a range of age categories for both the boys and girls.

The day began in the U-21 Boys category with Punjab scoring a 3 - 1 win over Goa followed by Odisha getting a win over Assam with the same scoreline in the U-17 Girls competition. Haryana and Assam competed in the U-21 Girls Semifinal in a close encounter as the scores stood tied at 0-0 at full time. Haryana ended up on the winning side with a 3 - 2 final score in the penalty shootout.

The home state side Assam won 3 - 0 against Maharashtra in the U-21 Boys semi-final to set up the clash against Punjab in the final. U-17 Girls from Haryana overcame the challenge against Jharkhand with a 2 - 1 scoreline and the last match of the day saw Tamil Nadu beat Odisha with a margin of 2 - 1 in the end.

Tuesday's action will see the end of competition in the U-17 Boys category with the day beginning with the 3rd / 4th Place playoff in the morning session. The afternoon session will round off with the U-17 Boys Gold Medal match at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati.

Football schedule for 21st January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-17 Boys 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

1:30 PM - U-17 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

When and where to watch

The football matches will be telecast as well as live-streamed on Day 12 of the football competition as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on live-streaming apps and television.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast on the Hotstar app.

