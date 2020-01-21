Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 13 football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

GSK FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Preview Published Jan 21, 2020

Jan 21, 2020 IST SHARE

The football competition will see three gold medals up for grabs at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The last day of action in the football competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 will witness a total of six matches in Guwahati as the gold medals are contested by the young athletes for state glory and bragging rights.

The action on Monday saw the end of competition for the U-17 Boys with the third-place playoff matches and the gold-medal match. The state of Punjab faced off against the team from Odisha in the third-place playoff game at the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education in Sonapur, Assam. Odisha overcame a 2-0 deficit to mount a comeback and win 3-2 to clinch the bronze medal.

The final gold-medal clash saw the home state team Assam take on Mizoram at the Sarusajai Sports Complex in Guwahati in the afternoon session. The game was a closely fought one with both teams taking a defensive approach and Mizoram clinched it in the end courtesy of a solitary goal for the gold medal.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana win golds in U21 Hockey competitions

Tuesday will see the final matches in the remaining three age categories (U-17 Girls, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys) as the football competition wraps up at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020.

Football schedule for 22nd January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

Advertisement

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

Also read: Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 14 preview, match list and order of play for January 22nd

When and where to watch

All the football matches will be telecast as well as live-streamed on the final day of the football competition as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on live-streaming apps and television.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast of the games live on the Hotstar app.

Also read: Princepal makes the most of NBA break, guides Punjab to basketball gold