Khelo India Youth Games 2020: Day 8 Football schedule, when and where to watch, live stream details and timings

Jan 16, 2020

The football competition's group stage is underway currently in the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The action from the group stages of the football competition continues on as the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 event currently underway in Guwahati, Assam brings the action from the second week of the schedule.

The football event for all the age categories - U-17 Girls, U-17 Boys, U-21 Girls and U-21 Boys has been conducted across four different venues, each reserved for a specific age group. The venues across the city of Guwahati are SAI Centre (Paltan Bazaar), Nehru Stadium, Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education (Sonapur), and Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Day 6 action from the fields saw nine matches take place through the day. Earlier in the day, Mizoram and Chandigarh finished on equal footing with a 1-1 draw in the U-17 Boys category. The girls from Haryana in the U-17 age group clinched a 2-0 win over Odisha with Tamil Nadu getting past West Bengal with a 2-1 scoreline in the U-21 category.

The afternoon session saw two blowout matches as the U-21 girls from Haryana routed their opposition from Manipur with a massive 6-0 scoreline. Then, the home state Assam's U-17 Boys were victorious over Bihar with a resounding 6-1 win characterised by three goals in each half of the match.

Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Football Schedule for 17th January

9:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Kerala, Group B

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Himachal Pradesh vs Jharkhand, Group A

9:30 AM - U-21 Boys Meghalaya vs Punjab, Group A

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Odisha vs Punjab, Group B

1:30 PM - U-21 Delhi vs Assam, Group B

1:30 PM - U-21 Maharashtra vs Odisha, Group A

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Mizoram vs Assam, Group A

1:30 PM - U-17 Boys Odisha vs Madhya Pradesh, Group B

When and where to watch

The football games will be telecasted as well as streamed live on Day 6 as a part of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 coverage on live streaming apps and television.

The matches will be telecast live on Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports Hindi TV channels. Online users can watch the live streaming telecast on the Hotstar app.