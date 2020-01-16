Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally: Day 6 medals update - Maharashtra continue to dominate on top

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Kerala won the gold medal in U-21 women's volleyball tournament

Maharashtra consolidated its position at the top of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally on the sixth day of the event. The volleyball events of the multi-sport carnival culminated in Guwahati today while gold medals were also won in shooting and cycling.

Apart from the three aforementioned sports, the athletes also competed in football, hockey, lawn bowl, kho-kho and boxing.

Yesterday, Maharashtra had taken the top spot while Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh held the second, third and fourth positions, respectively. While there was no change at the top of the medal tally, could the other states hold their ranking in the top 4? Let's find out.

Day 6 Volleyball Roundup

Talking about volleyball first, in the U-17 boys section, Uttar Pradesh defeated Uttarakhand 3-1 to take the gold medal home while Gujarat won the bronze medal by defeating Haryana 3-2 in a closely contested third place playoff.

West Bengal finished in the U-17 girls tournament by overcoming a challenge from Rajasthan in a four-set match. On the other side, Karnataka blanked Kerala 3-0 to clinch the bronze medal.

In the U-21 boys tournament, Gujarat won the gold medal by beating Haryana 3-1 in the grand finale. Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the bronze medal game versus Uttar Pradesh. And, finally, in the U-21 girls tournament, Kerala beat West Bengal 3-0 in a lopsided finale whereas Haryana took the third place on the podium with Tamil Nadu missing out narrowly.

Day 6 Shooting Roundup

West Bengal’s Ayushi Podder who won the gold medal in 10m air rifle mixed team has her eyes set on playing in the Olympics and fulfilling not just her own but also her father’s dream. Her father is also a shooter.

👉🏻 https://t.co/BBRdmoJza7 #NoStoppingYou #ChaloGuwahati — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 15, 2020

West Bengal's Ayushi Podder led her state to the gold medal in the 10m Air Rifle mixed team event along with her partner Amartya Mukherjee. Tamil Nadu's Kavi Rakshna and Rithik Ramesh claimed the silver medal in the same event. Punjab finished third courtesy of Samiksha Dhingra and Sunmoon Singh Brar's fine performance in the bronze medal match.

Anjali Chaudhary from Haryana seized the gold medal in the women's U-21 25m Pistol tournament while Ishika Singh from Delhi and Devanshi Dhama from Uttar Pradesh won the silver and bronze medals, respectively. Trap mixed team was the final shooting event of day 6 and Madhya Pradesh's duo of Akash Khushwaha and Neeru topped in that competition with the final score of 46.

Day 6 Cycling roundup

Brimming with confidence, raring to go and let the rims go on a roll... The cyclists all set to pedal it their way to fame and fortune on the big day... @kheloindia pic.twitter.com/W74SEjG05y — Das D Way 2B! (@twit_sumeet) January 15, 2020

The 200 meters sprint final of Khelo India Youth Games 2020 cycling event took place in Assam today where Triyasha Paul from West Bengal won the gold medal in the women's U-21 event. Maharashtra's Mayuri Lete finished second while Kerala's Aleena Reji took the bronze home.

On the U-21 men's side, Mayur Pawar added a gold medal to Maharashtra's tally and, the other two medals went to Andaman and Nicobar and Kerala, respectively.

Final medal tally after Day 6

Here are the top 5 teams after Day 6 at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. Maharashtra continues to maintain their lead with Haryana being second as Uttar Pradesh climbs to the 3rd position and Delhi in 4th.#NoStoppingYou #ChaloGuwahati #5MinuteAur #KheloIndia@KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/rciNSWpZqe — Khelo India (@kheloindia) January 15, 2020

Maharashtra continue to rule the medal tally with 28 golds, 32 silvers and 50 bronze medals. They are 5 golds ahead of the second-placed Haryana while Uttar Pradesh overtook Delhi on the medal tally courtesy of their more number of silver medals. Kerala is at the fifth rank with 28 medals to its name.