Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 8 Preview, match list and order of play for January 16th

Basketball action is all set to begin at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 carries on as we move into the second week of sporting events at the multi-sporting extravaganza underway in Guwahati, Assam.

The seventh day of activities saw the young athletes battle it out for supremacy across a variety of sporting disciplines including gold medal matches in some. The competition in Volletball came to an end with West Bengal (U-17 Girls), Uttar Pradesh (U-17 Boys), Kerala (U-21 Girls) and Gujarat (U-21 Boys) clinching the gold medals on the day.

Other sports like Football, Hockey, Shooting also saw action at their respective stadiums as the athletes continued their quest for glory.

Wrestling schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys GR 51 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg Qualification Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys GR 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg Qualification Round

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys GR 51 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg Repechage Rounds and Finals

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys GR 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg Repechage Rounds and Finals

The action on the wrestling mats at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati kicks off with the U-17 and U-21 boys in play across different weight categories. Through the day, the boys will undergo the qualification rounds followed by the Repechage rounds and the Finals.

Weightlifting schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

8:00 AM - U-17 Boys 49 kg A

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls 40 kg A

2:00 PM - U-21 Girls 45 kg B

2:00 PM - U-17 Girls 45 kg B

3:30 PM - U-17 Girls 45 kg A

3:30 PM - U-21 Girls 45 kg A

5:00 PM - U-21 Boys 55 kg B

5:00 PM - U-17 Boys 55 kg B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys 55 kg A

6:30 PM - U-17 Boys 55 kg A

Weightlifting is the second sport that will be seeing the first piece of action at the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati and will take place at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall.

Shooting schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Boys PET 50 metres Rifle 3x40

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls PET Trap

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls PET Skeet

9:15 AM - U-21 Boys Qualification 10 metres Air Pistol

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Qualification 10 metres Air Pistol

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls PET 10 metres Air Pistol

5:00 PM - U-17 Girls PET 10 metres Air Pistol

The fifth day of action carries on in the Shooting competition as the competitiors test their accuracy at the Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati as the qualification stage continues.

Hockey schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

6:30 AM - U-17 Boys Haryana vs Assam, Pool A

6:30 AM - U-17 Girls Assam vs Haryana, Pool A

8:00 AM - U-17 Girls Chandigarh vs Punjab, Pool A

8:00 AM - U-17 Boys Uttar Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Pool A

9:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Jharkhand, Pool B

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool B

11:00 AM - U-17 Girls Odisha vs Maharashtra, Pool B

11:00 AM - U-17 Boys Delhi vs Odisha, Pool B

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Assam vs Jharkhand, Pool A

1:30 PM - U-21 Boys Odisha vs Assam, Pool A

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys Chandigarh vs Punjab, Pool A

3:00 PM - U-21 Girls Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

The Maulana Mohd. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in Guwahati is the epicentre of the group stage action in the Hockey competition with twelve matches set to take place through the day.

Football schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - U-17 Boys Mizoram vs Chandigarh, Group A

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Odisha vs Haryana, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Boys Karnataka vs Delhi, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs West Bengal, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Manipur vs Haryana, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Goa, Group B

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Tripura vs Gujarat, Group B

1:30 PM - U-17 Bihar vs Assam, Group A

5:30 PM - U-17 Girls Jharkhand vs Assam, Group A

A total of nine football matches will be played across the four different stadiums allocated to the different age categories as the group stage action continues in the competition.

Boxing schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - U-17 and U-21 Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 AM - U-17 and U-21 Boys 1st Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 and U-21 Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 and U-21 Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

The sport of Boxing witnesses the first day of action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 as the event takes place at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

Basketball schedule for 16th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Kerala, Pool A

7:00 AM - U-21 Boys Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

8:30 AM - U-21 Girls Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-21 Girls Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls Maharashtra vs Rajasthan, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls Haryana vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Punjab vs Kerala, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Chhatisgarh vs Rajasthan, Pool V

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Assam vs Delhi, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Karnataka vs Kerala, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Karnataka vs Maharashtra, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls, Assam vs Tamil Nadu, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys, Assam vs Delhi, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys, Tamil Nadu vs Haryana, Pool A

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys, Karnataka vs Rajasthan, Pool B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys, Punjab vs Tamil Nadu, Pool B

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall will be host to the Basketball tournament at the Khelo India Youth Games as the group stage action kicks off.