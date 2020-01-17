Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 10 Preview, match list and order of play for January 18th

The wrestling action continues on Day 10 of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 in Guwahati, Assam

The sporting action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 continues in Guwahati, Assam as we move towards the tenth day of the multi sporting competition comprising the best talent from all across India in the U-17 and U-21 age categories.

The ninth day saw the start of the Swimming competition in Guwahati with the events being held at the Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex inside the Sarusajai Sports Complex.

Saturday will see the start of action in the Badminton and Tennis events as well as the semi finals in the Kho Kho and Hockey competitions.

Swimming schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

3:00 PM - U-17 Girls 400 metres Freestyle

3:07 PM - U-21 Girls 400 metres Freestyle

3:15 PM - U-17 Boys 400 metres Individual Medley

3:27 PM - U-21 Boys 400 metres Individual Medley

3:40 PM - U-17 Boys 100 metres Back Stroke

3:43 PM - U-17 Girls 100 metres Back Stroke

3:52 PM - U-21 Boys 100 metres Back Stroke

4:02 PM - U-21 Girls 100 metres Back Stroke

4:18 PM - U-17 Girls 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

4:36 PM - U-21 Girls 4 x 100 metres Freestyle Relay

4:50 PM - U-17 Boys 1500 metres Freestyle

The day will begin early with the heats for all the events for both Girls and Boys in all the age groups followed by the Finals in the afternoon.

Wrestling schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-17 Girls 46 kg, 49 kg, 51 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 57kg, 60 kg, 61 kg, 65 kg, 69 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg Qualification Round

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys 51 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg Qualification Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls 50 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, Qualification Round

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg, 72 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg Qualification Round

4:00 PM - U-17 Girls 46 kg, 49 kg, 51 kg, 53 kg, 55 kg, 57 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 69 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg Final

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys 72 kg, 77 kg, 87 kg, 97 kg Final

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys 55 kg, 60 kg, 67 kg Repechage Rounds and Final

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys 51 kg, 55 kg, 60 kg, 65 kg, 71 kg, 80 kg, 92 kg Repechage Rounds and Final

The wrestling mats will continue to be busy through the day with qualification rounds, repechage rounds and final matches in various age and weight categories at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall.

Weightlifting schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys 67 kg B

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 67 kg B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys 67 kg A

11:30 AM - U-21 Boys 67 kg A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls 59 kg B

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls 59 kg B

2:30 PM - U-17 Girls 59 kg A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls 59 kg B

4:00 PM - U-17 Boys 73 kg B

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys 73 kg B

5:30 PM - U-21 Boys 73 kg A

5:30 PM - U-17 Boys 73 kg A

The third day of action in the weightlifting competition carries on with the weigh-ins followed by the medal competitions across the different age group categories.

Shooting schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-21 Girls Trap Qualification, 50 Birds

9:10 AM - U-21 Qualification Stage 1 10 metres Air Pistol Mixed Team

9:15 AM - U-21 Girls Qualification 50 metres Rifle 3x40

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls Skeet Qualification, 50 Birds

10:05 AM - U-21 Qualification Stage 1 10 metres Air Pistol Mixed Team

The Kahlipara Shooting Range in Guwahati will see action in the Girls U-21 and U-21 Mixed Team categories with the qualification stage rounds.

Hockey schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U17 Girls Semi Finals (Winner Pool A vs Runner up Pool B)

9:00 AM - U17 Boys Semi Finals (Winner Pool A vs Runner up Pool B)

11:00 AM - U17 Boys Semi Finals (Winner Pool B vs Runner up Pool A)

11:00 AM - U17 Girls Semi Finals (Winner Pool B vs Runner up Pool A)

The semi finals are set to take place in the U-17 categories for both the boys and girls with the four matches to be held at the Maulana Mohd. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium.

Football schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:30 AM - U-17 Girls Haryana vs Gujarat, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Boys Delhi vs Goa, Group B

9:30 AM - U-21 Girls Manipur vs West Bengal, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Haryana, Group A

1:30 PM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Karnataka, Group B

1:30 PM - U-17 Girls Odisha vs Tripura, Group B

The group stage action continues in the football competition with six matches set to take place through the day in Guwahati.

Boxing schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

11:00 AM - U-17 Boys and Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

11:00 AM - U-21 Boys and Girls 1st Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys and Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys and Girls 2nd Session Preliminary Bout

The preliminary bouts continue in the early stages of the boxing competition schedule at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 underway at the SAI Centre in Paltan Bazaar, Guwahati.

Basketball schedule for 18th January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Delhi vs Karnatka, Pool A

7:00 AM - U-17 Girls Maharashtra vs Haryana, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-17 Boys Chhatisgarh vs Punjab, Pool B

8:30 AM - U-17 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Pool B

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys Delhi vs Tamil Nadu, Pool A

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys Kerala vs Rajasthan, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-21 Girls Uttar Pradesh vs Kerala, Pool B

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys Haryana vs Assam, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-17 Girls Assam vs Kerala, Pool A

1:00 PM - U-21 Girls Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Pool A

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat, Pool B

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls Maharashtra vs Assam, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Assam vs Uttar Pradesh, Pool A

4:00 PM - U-21 Boys Kerala vs Delhi, Pool A

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Rajasthan vs Punjab, Pool B

6:30 PM - U-21 Boys Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Pool B

The Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Guwahati will host the Basketball action as the group stage matches in the competition continue.