Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Schedule: Day 13 preview, match list and order of play for January 21st

The hockey competition will see the final day of action at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

The action from the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 carries on as we get closer to the end of the second week of competition in the multi-sporting extravaganza underway currently in Guwahati, Assam.

The week began with the best of talented youngsters in the U-17 and U-21 age categories battling it out to get gold medals on the board for their respective states. The day saw the gold medal encounters and 3rd place playoff matches in the basketball competition across all the age categories as the action on the hardwood court came to an end in Guwahati.

Maharashtra had a field day across the different sporting competitions all over Guwahati as they consolidated their lead at the top of the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 Medal Tally. The leaders took their total past 200 overall medals with a tally comprising 63 gold medals, 62 silver medals and 79 bronze medals. The second spot is occupied by Haryana with 47 gold medals, 41 silver medals and 50 bronze medals to take their total to 138 medals.

Day 13 will see the sporting action continue with medals up for grabs in hockey, football, swimming and weightlifting amongst others as we reach the penultimate day of competition in Guwahati.

Weightlifting schedule for 21st January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 102 kg B

10:00 AM - U-17 Boys 102 kg B

11:30 AM - U-21 Boys 102 kg A

11:30 AM - U-17 Boys 102 kg A

2:30 PM - U-17 Girls 81 kg B

2:30 PM - U-21 Girls 81 kg B

4:00 PM - U-21 Girls 81 kg A

5:30 PM - U-21 Girls 87 kg A

The penultimate day of action in the weightlifting competition carries on at the Nabin Chandra Bordoloi Indoor Hall in Sarasujai Sports Complex, Guwahati. The proceedings of the day will begin with the weigh-ins and then the medal rounds will take place across the various weight and age competitions.

Swimming schedule for 21st January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 200 Metres Butterfly Stroke

3:05 PM - U-17 Girls 200 Metres Butterfly Stroke

3:10 PM - U-21 Boys 200 Metres Butterfly Stroke

3:20 PM - U-21 Girls 200 Metres Butterfly Stroke

3:30 PM - U-17 Boys 50 Metres Freestyle

3:33 PM - U-17 Girls 50 Metres Freestyle

3:42 PM - U-21 Boys 50 Metres Freestyle

3:45 PM - U-21 Girls 50 Metres Freestyle

3:54 PM - U-17 Boys 50 Metres Breast Stroke

3:57 PM - U-17 Girls 50 Metres Breast Stroke

4:15 PM - U-21 Boys 50 Metres Breast Stroke

4:17 PM - U-21 Girls 50 Metres Breast Stroke

4:32 PM - U-21 Boys 1500 Metres Freestyle

5:05 PM - U-17 Boys 4 x 100 Metres Freestyle Relay

5:25 PM - U-21 Boys 4 x 100 Metres Freestyle Relay

The Dr. Zakir Hussain Aquatic Complex in Guwahati will continue to play host to the swimming events through the day with the heats to be held earlier in the day. The afternoon session will witness the gold medal swimming races.

Boxing schedule for 21st January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

10:00 AM - U-21 Boys 1st Session Final

10:00 AM - U-21 Girls 1st Session Final

3:00 PM - U-17 Boys 2nd Session Semi Final

3:00 PM - U-17 Girls 2nd Session Semi Final

The day will begin early with weigh-ins for the young pugilists, and then proceed to the U-21 Boys and Girls Gold medal bouts. The afternoon session will see the semi final bouts for the U-17 Boys and Girls as the stage gets set for the final bouts on Wednesday.

Hockey schedule for 21st January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

1:00 PM - U-21 Boys 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

3:00 PM - U-21 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

3:00 PM - U-21 Girls 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

4:30 PM - U-21 Girls Gold Medal Final Match

The Maulana Mohd.Tayabullah Hockey Stadium will host the U-21 Boys 3rd Playoff match to kick off the afternoon session followed by the U-21 Boys Gold medal match. The U-21 Girls 3rd Playoff Match and Gold medal match will follow the boys' matches as the competition schedule wraps up.

Football schedule for 21st January at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020

9:00 AM - U-17 Boys 3rd / 4th Place Playoff Match

1:30 PM - U-17 Boys Gold Medal Final Match

Monday witnessed six semi finals across the various categories in the football competition at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020. The day will see two matches at the Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Sonapur as the U-17 Boys Playoff matches and Gold medal are contested through the day.

The badminton and lawn bowls competitions will witness the final piece of action as the schedule wraps up at the Khelo India Youth Games 2020 for the two sports.

