Khelo India Youth Games: Lot at stake for young players with Pro Kabaddi League scouts in attendance

The Khelo India Youth Games is an excellent way to tap grassroots talent and kabaddi scouts have made a beeline to potentially identify the next young signings for the Pro Kabaddi League.

As many as six Pro Kabaddi League teams have sent their talent scouts to the KIYG. They will be hoping to discover unpolished gems who could eventually turn their own fortunes in the league.

Players who participate in the senior nationals go directly into the auction pool and teams are left with the task of filling seven young player spots. The ongoing KIYG is a perfect pitch for talent scouting.

Most kabaddi franchisees prefer to sign youngsters for a two-year period and hone them into champions. It has been learnt that several players are already in their sights and will soon be invited for trials.

Scouts impressed with Khelo India Youth Games players

Patna Pirates deputy coach MV Sundaram, who is here with his team manager and a scout, said the advantage of scouting in the Khelo India Youth Games is that the youngsters do not have to necessarily go through the auction process. He said in a statement:

“Some of us also went for the Khelo India University Games. But these Games are for Under-18 players, which means we can sign them up without going through the rigmarole of auction."

The players here are typically absorbed to train with the main team so they learn on the job.

Tamil Thalaivas head coach Uday Kumar was happy with the way the grassroots in the sport is shaping up. He said:

“We have seen almost all the matches. The players are quite good, with great skill and physique."

While some players might not get a break in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season, they are nevertheless excited. Players, if signed up by the franchises, could potentially get richer by a few lakh rupees, which is enough to change their lives forever.

U-Mumba and Army Green coach Anil Caprana was also impressed with what he saw and conceded that picking players at this young age is a win-win situation for both. He told ANI:

“We might be looking at junior boys here. But there is some really good talent on view."

He added that players selected for U-Mumba or the Army team will enjoy financial stability and an opportunity to focus on their career development.

