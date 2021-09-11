Road to Madrid: 5 reasons why Mbappe is keen on making a move from PSG to Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe seems certain to join Real Madrid. With a year left on Mbappe’s contract, PSG are doing their best to try and convince the Frenchman to extend the contract.

Mbappe, however, seems unwilling to extend his contract and is keen to make a move to Real Madrid. Madrid also seem highly interested in the young talent. He is someone who many believe could be the next big thing at Real Madrid

Benzema: “Mbappé is a player who will play for Real Madrid one day or another." [RTL] pic.twitter.com/nYB2kFW0jZ — Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) September 2, 2021

5 Reasons why Mbappe is eager to join Madrid

1) Childhood dream

Mbappe has been a Cristiano fan since jump. Man had CR7 Madrid posters ALLLLL over his wall as a kid. To us it may seem like the dream to play with Messi but dude has had the Bernabeu on his dream board for a HOT minute. If he wants out it just… makes sense pic.twitter.com/PCqALKz2cx — Aaron West (@oeste) August 24, 2021

Of course, everyone knows Mbappe has dreamt of playing at Real Madrid since he was a kid. Mbappe has never been closer to fulfilling this dream than now. There is no better way than to copy the footsteps of his idol, Cristiano Ronaldo. Madrid’s director has maintained regular contact with him for months now, trying to convince him to join.

To show Mbappe just how much they value him, they made a big offer for the French player this summer, even after knowing they could sign the player for free a year later.

2) Messi's arrival

Messi, Neymar and Mbappe will play together this season 🇧🇷🇨🇵🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/blOoFVLR1B — GT  (@_Gtt__) August 30, 2021

Even though, Mbappe may have received a $29 million a year offer from PSG. The French forward is by no means prioritizing money at this point.

Messi’s arrival has put Mbappe further in the shadows. The French forward, however, is desperate for the spotlight. He wants to be the the center of attraction. He wants to be the leader of the team which by no means will be the case till the time Neymar and Messi are at the club

3) A new challenge

Imagine saying with a straight face that Kylian Mbappé is overrated. 😂🤡 pic.twitter.com/OFPYdk7oiT — Benzema’s Burner 🇵🇱🇨🇦 (@BenzemasBurner) July 25, 2021

Kylian Mbappe has already spent four seasons at PSG. During this period, he has won three French league titles, three Coupe de France titles, and been three times the top scorer at Ligue1. He has nothing more to prove.

It just seems like he's had just enough after four seasons at the club. The 22-year-old will be looking for new challenges in his career. A player of his caliber can easily fit into even the most competitive leagues in Europe.

4) Escaping the critics

Ederson (31) had more touches than Kylian Mbappé (30) today 😳😳😳 pic.twitter.com/kZXK9e0KjE — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 28, 2021

Mbappe has been a target in France for quite a while now. "Too confident", "too arrogant" and "overrated" are just some of the terms termed by critics to describe Mbappe. His average Euros and his penalty miss against Switzerland only added to the criticism.

So going to Spain and changing the scene could be a good decision for Kylian, who has started to let the negative energy get to him.

5) Mbappe's lawyer

Some consider this to be decisive and something which has led Mbappe to reject PSG’s offer. Delphine Verheyden is Kylian Mbappe’s Lawyer. According to the Spanish press, she is the one who convinced Mbappe to reject PSG's offer and accept Madrid’s.

“You’ll earn more money at PSG. But at Real Madrid, you can earn more through advertising deals that you’ll sign by playing at the Bernabeu. You’ll be slightly less rich, but you’ll become a legend.” Delphine Verheyden, El Confidencial

Edited by Aditya Singh