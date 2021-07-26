Meet Momiji Nishiya: The 13-year-old skateboarding gold medalist at the Olympics 2021

Olympics 2021 has already seen some records broken. Day 3 continued this trend as two 13-year-olds finished at the podium in skateboarding. The newly introduced sport saw Japan's Momiji Nishiya crowned its first Olympic champion. The win came after a tough duel against Brazil's Rayssa Leal. Here's what transpired during the skateboarding spectacle.

Nishiya becomes the first women's street skateboarding gold medalist

The thirteen-year-old Momiji Nishiya put on a show at the women's event, scoring 15.26 to finish with gold.

She faced tough competition from her Brazilian opponent, Rayssa Leal, who scored 14.64 to finish second. Japan's Funa Nakayama won bronze with a score of 14.49.

Momiji Nishiya's brilliance at the World Championships

Momiji Nishiya made a strong statement at the World Championships in Rome, winning silver. However, this was only a trailer of what was to follow in Tokyo, where the teenage sensation had her eyes set on gold.

Podium full of teenagers

The skateboarding event was introduced at the Olympics 2021 to get the younger generations involved in the event. The move was a clear success as the women's street skateboarding medalwinners were all teenagers. Rayssa Leal became Brazil's youngest Olympian and medal winner with her silver. Bronze medalist Funa Nakayama is aged 16.

Japan bags two gold medals in the street events

Japan has performed well in skateboarding in the event's Olympic debut. Yuto Horigome bagged gold in the men's street discipline yesterday.

Today, Nishiya put on a show to bag another gold for the host nation. With Funa Nakayama's bronze, Japan now have three medals in the street event. They will look to bag more medals at park events in the coming days. Currently placed second on the medal tally, Japan could use more skateboarding medals to put some pressure on China, who sit on top.

