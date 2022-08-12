"My father owns a paan shop, mother couldn't pursue sport as a career" - Mumbai Khiladis captain Vijay Hajare highlights the importance of Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 opportunity

Mumbai Khiladis skipper Vijay Hajare highlighted the importance of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 League and the manner in which the premier Kho Kho competition could impact the lives of the players.

The newly appointed captain revealed his emotions upon being chosen to lead the side. Hajare went on to express the financial hardships and difficulties that he faced while growing up and spoke about how his mother, a Kho Kho enthusiast, was unable to pursue a career in the field.

"I can't explain it in words about how I feel to be leading Mumbai Khiladis in the first very first season of Ultimate Kho Kho. My mother used to play Kho Kho, but she couldn't pursue it as a career because of limitations during her time. I want to fulfill her dream and play Kho Kho at the highest level. I will ensure she enjoys my game as if she is on the mat," Vijay revealed.

The 26-year old player, whose father owns a paan shop, further went on to say that he was pleased to be supporting his family by doing what he loves.

"It's been a tough journey, my father owns a Paan shop, so there were financial challenges. But my family has always supported me, and because of them, I am here today. I am happy that I am able to support my father and family by following my passion."

"We will leave no stone unturned" - Hajare promises that Mumbai Khiladis will give their best in Ultimate Kho Kho 2022

The Mumbai Khiladis will be keen to win the inaugral edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho league.

Vijay Hajare, who will be seen plying his trade for the Mumbai Khiladis, has assured fans of the side that the captain is trying his best to resolve all the personal challenges that the players in his squad are facing.

"Team is building in a very good and progressive way. As a captain, I speak to everyone and try to understand the challenges they are facing regarding the sport. The bonding between the team is really good and we will leave no stone unturned to go out there and give our best."

Hajare went on to praise the head coach and assistant coach of the Mumbai Khiladis and spoke about how they are trying different combinations and making sure that the players do not face any difficulties ahead of the grand extravaganza.

"I believe our Head Coach Rajendra Sapte sir and Assistant Coach Shobhi sir are focused on improving the players on the technical front as well as on the various combinations."

"They ensure that the players understand their roles during the game and also make sure that we follow up the combinations repeatedly during the training. They make sure we aren't facing any difficulties off the field as well. So, it's been a great experience for all of us so far," Vijay said.

The Railways employee also disclosed how closely the team owners were working with the players. The ownership, comprising of Punit Balan, Janhavi Dhariwal Balan and Bollywood rapper Badshah, have taken a keen interest in the sport. Hajare also expressed his feelings about leading a school outreach program that the team held to identify and groom young talent.

"Punit Sir being a sports enthusiast, takes the real-time updates regarding the team. He ensures we are happy as well as we are improving. Our owners Punit Sir, Badshah and Janhavi ma'am and our CEO, Madhukar sir, all of them are ensuring that the sport of Kho Kho reaches to maximum players in the country. Our school outreach program was our first initiative and we felt really good leading that training session in Pune," Vijay concluded.

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 tournament will kick-off on August 14 at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, with Mumbai Khiladis locking horns with the Gujarat Giants in the curtain-raiser.

