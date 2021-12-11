2028 Los Angeles Olympics: Inclusion of boxing, weightlifting among few other Olympic sports in doubt 

Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon are the three Olympic sports which might witness a jolt in connection with its inclusion at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has given boxing and weightlifting federations a time period of 18 months to get a grip on the matter in order to be considered for the 2028 Summer Games. This step has been taken keeping in view the issues pertaining to corruption and doping.

IOC President Thomas Bach was part of the Executive Board meeting in Lausanne ahead of the 2022 Beijing Games. He has long voiced concerns in connection with issues concerning authenticity and doping in the sport.

"The three sports left isolated still have a pathway for inclusion at the 2023 annual meeting of the IOC membership. AIBA must demonstrate that it has addressed concerns around its governance, its financial transparency and the integrity of its refereeing and judging," said IOC president Thomas Bach.

The International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) executive board proposed the inclusion of three sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Skateboarding, sport climbing and surfing have retained their spots for the next Olympics . All three sports made their debuts during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Apart from the above, athletics, archery, badminton, basketball, tennis and wrestling and several other sports have been provisionally added to the Los Angeles Olympics program. Meanwhile, the Olympic body has ordered the exclusion of the equestrian (modern panthelon) from the event.

Reasons for exclusion of sports from the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics programme:

At least three Olympic sports have been left off the initial list of 28 other sports for inclusion in the 2028 Olympic program. A provisional list of 28 sports will be submitted for approval at the IOC session in February 2022.

In the case of boxing and weightlifting, the issues concerning corruption and doping overpowered all the legacy of the sport in the history of Olympics .

Meanwhile, an unfortunate incident was brought to notice, where a coach was seen striking a horse during the 2021 Tokyo Olympics has put the modern pentathlon's inclusion on hold. The pentathlon will be included for the 2024 Paris Games but is under threat for 2028.

"It needs to replace horse riding and revamp its format," said Bach during a press conference at the end of a three-day IOC executive board meeting

