Elite National Boxing Coaching Camp to commence on December 11

Elite National Boxing Coaching Camp will commence on Saturday (December 11) in Rohtak and Partiala.

As many as 52 men and 49 women top boxers along with the participants of the Elite National Championships are scheduled to resume training in the camp.

The coaching camp is comprised of boxers across 12 weight categories in the women’s section. Meanwhile, boxers from across as many as 13 categories in the men’s section will train at the coaching camp.

Coach Bhaskar Bhatt will lead the 12-member coaching team for women. Along with them, 13 support staff members are also set to be a part of the women's coaching camp.

There will be 13 coaches and 14 support staff for the men's camp. The boxer's coaching camp is slated to be held from December 11-24.

Boxers who will take part in Elite National Boxing Coaching Camp:

The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has announced the complete list of boxers ahead of the commencement of the 14-day National Boxing Camp.

Top Indian pugilists are all set to resume training at the Elite National Boxing Coaching Camp from December 11 onwards.

2021 Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Olympians Pooja Rani and Simranjit Kaur will resume their training at the SAI NBA Rohtak.

Five-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa and current World Championships medallist Akash Kumar are also set to train at the NSNIS Patiala.

Meanwhile, World Championships podium finishers Manju Rani and Jamuna Boro will also be part of the women's camp. Reigning national champions Nitu and Sonia Lather will also be seen at the camp in Rohtak.

