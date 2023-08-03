4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 1

Day 1 of the 4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023 witnessed several Indian para-shuttlers, including Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass in action at Sheffield, England.
The morning session of 4-Nations Para-Badminton International began with India's Raj Kumar/Parul Dalsukhbhai taking on Japan's Akiko Sugino/Daisuke Fujihara in the SL3/SU5 category. The Japan pair got past the Indian pair by 21-15 and 21-11.
In the same category, Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass battled past Germany's Jan-Niklas/Katrin Seibert. The Indian pair had a tough opening game but managed to grab it by 22-20.
In the second game, the Indian pair had a convincing victory by 21-13. Pramod and Manisha also won their singles competition later on Day 1 of 4-Nations Para-Badminton International.
The second-seeded para-shuttler got past Pedro Pablo De Vinatea with ease in the Round 2 men's singles match. Manisha Ramadass won her Round 2 match of the women's singles SU5 category by defeating Diana Rojas by 21-8, 21-7.
In the SL3-SU5 Group B match, Chirag Baretha/Mandeep Kaur defeated Thailand's Siripong/Nipada in straight games, 21-15, 21-19.
Alphia James was the first Indian to compete in the singles match on Day 1 of 4-Nations Para-Badminton International. However, the Indian star fell 10-21, 18-21 against Mischa Ginns of Australia.
The Indian duo Krishna Nagar/ Nithya had a tough opening round in the Group C of the SH6 category as the French pair of Charles/Elisa produced a good fight. The Indian pair took 35 minutes to overcome the French pair by 21-4, 12-21, 21-6.
In the afternoon match, India's Jyoti had a forgettable outing as Leani Ratri got past her with 21-14 and 21-15 in the SL4 Group D match. Vaishali Nilesh, Shanthiya, Chirag Baretha, Nilesh Balu, and Ararti Patil also suffered a defeat on the opening day of the 4-Nations Para-Badminton International tournament.
4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Day 1 result (Indians only)
Here are the Day 1 results for 4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023.
Men's Singles:
(SL 4 Category, R1)
Suhas Lalinakere (India) beat Deep Ranjan (India)- 21-14, 21-8
(SU 5 Category, R1)
David Jack (Wales) beat Chirag Baretha (India) 21-15, 21-18
(SH 6 Category, R1)
Sivarajan (India) beat Yohei Hatakeyama (Japan) 14-21, 21-5, 21-11
(SL 3 Category, R2)
Pramod Bhagat (India) beat Pedro Pablo 21-4, 21-13
Manoj Sarkar (India) beat Daisuke (Japan) 21-18, 21-11
(SL 4 Category, R2)
Fredy Setiawan beat Nilesh Balu (India) 21-2, 21-19
Women's Singles:
(WH2 Category, R1)
Mischa Ginns (Australia) beat Alphia James (India) 21-10, 21-18
(SU 5 Category, R1)
Akiko (Japan) beat Vaishali (India) 21-2, 21-4
Mamiko (Japan) beat Shanthiya (India) 21-19, 14-21, 9-21
Manisha (India) beat Diana Rojas (Round 2) 21-8, 21-7
(SL 3 Category, R2)
Mandeep Kaur (India) beat Coraline (France) 21-5, 21-11
(SH 6 category, R2)
Nithya (India) beat Lam Ching Yung 21-6, 21-7
Mixed Doubles: R1
(SL 3, SU 5 Category)
Daisuke/Akiko (Japan) beat Raj Kumar/ Parul (India)- 21-15, 21-11
Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass (India) beat Jan Niklas/Katrin Seiber (Germany)- 22-20, 21-13
Chirag Baretha/Mandeep Kaur (India) beat Siripong/Nipada (Thailand)- 21-15, 21-19
(SH 6 Category)
Krishna Nagar/Nithya (India) beat Charles/Elisa (France)- 21-4, 12-21, 21-6
Men's Doubles:
(WH-1-WH 2 category, R1)
Prem Kumar/Abu Hubaida beat Konstantin/Amir 21-18, 17-21, 21-19
(SL3-SL4 category, R3)
Pramod/Sukant (India) beat Dillaswar/Subrajeet (India) 21-14, 23-21
(SL3-SL4 category, R2)
Nitesh/Tarun (India) beat Joo Dongjae/Shin Kyung (Japan) 21-12, 21-16
Women's Doubles:
(SL3-SU5 category, R3)
Parul/Shanthiya (India) beat Jyoti/Palak (India) 21-16, 21-19
(SL3-SU 5 category, R2)
Manasi/Thulasimathi (India) beat Beatriz (Spain)/ Catherine (France) 21-3, 21-7