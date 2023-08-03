4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Indian results at the end of Day 1

Day 1 of the 4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023 witnessed several Indian para-shuttlers, including Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass in action at Sheffield, England.

The morning session of 4-Nations Para-Badminton International began with India's Raj Kumar/Parul Dalsukhbhai taking on Japan's Akiko Sugino/Daisuke Fujihara in the SL3/SU5 category. The Japan pair got past the Indian pair by 21-15 and 21-11.

In the same category, Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass battled past Germany's Jan-Niklas/Katrin Seibert. The Indian pair had a tough opening game but managed to grab it by 22-20.

In the second game, the Indian pair had a convincing victory by 21-13. Pramod and Manisha also won their singles competition later on Day 1 of 4-Nations Para-Badminton International.

The second-seeded para-shuttler got past Pedro Pablo De Vinatea with ease in the Round 2 men's singles match. Manisha Ramadass won her Round 2 match of the women's singles SU5 category by defeating Diana Rojas by 21-8, 21-7.

In the SL3-SU5 Group B match, Chirag Baretha/Mandeep Kaur defeated Thailand's Siripong/Nipada in straight games, 21-15, 21-19.

Alphia James was the first Indian to compete in the singles match on Day 1 of 4-Nations Para-Badminton International. However, the Indian star fell 10-21, 18-21 against Mischa Ginns of Australia.

The Indian duo Krishna Nagar/ Nithya had a tough opening round in the Group C of the SH6 category as the French pair of Charles/Elisa produced a good fight. The Indian pair took 35 minutes to overcome the French pair by 21-4, 12-21, 21-6.

In the afternoon match, India's Jyoti had a forgettable outing as Leani Ratri got past her with 21-14 and 21-15 in the SL4 Group D match. Vaishali Nilesh, Shanthiya, Chirag Baretha, Nilesh Balu, and Ararti Patil also suffered a defeat on the opening day of the 4-Nations Para-Badminton International tournament.

4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023: Day 1 result (Indians only)

Here are the Day 1 results for 4-Nations Para-Badminton International 2023.

Men's Singles:

(SL 4 Category, R1)

Suhas Lalinakere (India) beat Deep Ranjan (India)- 21-14, 21-8

(SU 5 Category, R1)

David Jack (Wales) beat Chirag Baretha (India) 21-15, 21-18

(SH 6 Category, R1)

Sivarajan (India) beat Yohei Hatakeyama (Japan) 14-21, 21-5, 21-11

(SL 3 Category, R2)

Pramod Bhagat (India) beat Pedro Pablo 21-4, 21-13

Manoj Sarkar (India) beat Daisuke (Japan) 21-18, 21-11

(SL 4 Category, R2)

Fredy Setiawan beat Nilesh Balu (India) 21-2, 21-19

Women's Singles:

(WH2 Category, R1)

Mischa Ginns (Australia) beat Alphia James (India) 21-10, 21-18

(SU 5 Category, R1)

Akiko (Japan) beat Vaishali (India) 21-2, 21-4

Mamiko (Japan) beat Shanthiya (India) 21-19, 14-21, 9-21

Manisha (India) beat Diana Rojas (Round 2) 21-8, 21-7

(SL 3 Category, R2)

Mandeep Kaur (India) beat Coraline (France) 21-5, 21-11

(SH 6 category, R2)

Nithya (India) beat Lam Ching Yung 21-6, 21-7

Mixed Doubles: R1

(SL 3, SU 5 Category)

Daisuke/Akiko (Japan) beat Raj Kumar/ Parul (India)- 21-15, 21-11

Pramod Bhagat/Manisha Ramadass (India) beat Jan Niklas/Katrin Seiber (Germany)- 22-20, 21-13

Chirag Baretha/Mandeep Kaur (India) beat Siripong/Nipada (Thailand)- 21-15, 21-19

(SH 6 Category)

Krishna Nagar/Nithya (India) beat Charles/Elisa (France)- 21-4, 12-21, 21-6

Men's Doubles:

(WH-1-WH 2 category, R1)

Prem Kumar/Abu Hubaida beat Konstantin/Amir 21-18, 17-21, 21-19

(SL3-SL4 category, R3)

Pramod/Sukant (India) beat Dillaswar/Subrajeet (India) 21-14, 23-21

(SL3-SL4 category, R2)

Nitesh/Tarun (India) beat Joo Dongjae/Shin Kyung (Japan) 21-12, 21-16

Women's Doubles:

(SL3-SU5 category, R3)

Parul/Shanthiya (India) beat Jyoti/Palak (India) 21-16, 21-19

(SL3-SU 5 category, R2)

Manasi/Thulasimathi (India) beat Beatriz (Spain)/ Catherine (France) 21-3, 21-7