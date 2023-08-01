Aditi Ashok's brilliance lights up the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship 

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok showcased her brilliance at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, delivering her best round of the week with a three-under 68. This impressive performance led her to finish tied for 42nd at the prestigious event held at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian Les Bains.

Having participated in her 26th Major, Aditi Ashok displayed consistency throughout the championship, carding rounds of 71, 72, 74, and 68 for a total score of one-over 285.

The final round served as a confidence booster for Aditi as she heads into the next three weeks of major tournaments, including the AIG Women's Open, the Scottish Open, and the ISPS Handa Invitational.

The SportsGram India @SportsgramIndia



Onto Women's Scottish Open next week for both Indian golfers.



#Golf Result: Aditi Ashok finished Tied 42nd with a +1 score. Diksha Dagar missed the cut.Onto Women's Scottish Open next week for both Indian golfers.

During the final round, Aditi showcased her skill and precision by securing birdies on the first, second, and ninth holes, turning in 3-under. Although she faced a setback with a bogey on the 10th, she quickly recovered and added another birdie on the 17th, concluding the round with an impressive score of 68.

Her impressive play at the Evian Championship highlights Aditi's prowess and potential on the international golf stage. With each tournament, she continues to strengthen her position as one of India's top female professional golfers.

The upcoming weeks will be interesting, as we witness Aditi compete against the best golfers in the world.

Diksha Dagar's missed cut at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship

In recent events on the LPGA Tour, Indian golfers Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar faced contrasting fortunes. While Aditi displayed her brilliance with a commendable T-42 finish at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship, Diksha, unfortunately, missed the cut.

Diksha had a chance to make her first cut in a Major tournament. However, she faced struggles in the closing stages, recording two double bogeys in her second round, leading to a disappointing score of 81. This score was 10 shots higher than her first-round score of 71, resulting in her missing the cut.

Despite her challenging outing at the Major, Diksha remains a prominent player in the European Order of Merit, currently positioned fifth. Aditi Ashok will look forward to the upcoming Women's Scottish Open as she aims to regain her form and secure a notable finish.